[helena-christensen’s-son-helps-make-his-debut-at-london-trend-week]

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a11%

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a12%

Instagram

Mingus Reedus, the 20-calendar year-aged son of Victoria’s previous Angel & # 39 s Magic formula with actor Norman Reedus, comes on the runway of the Tommy Hilfiger show, signing up for the nephew James of Christy Turlington.

Up News Info –



Mingus Reedus has turned his mom design Helena Christensen Very pleased of his runway debut at London Vogue Week.

The 20-calendar year-aged was component of the Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday, February 16, when his mom viewed proudly.

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a13% %MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a14%

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a15%

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a16%

“Son having a tiny wander through London …”, he wrote on Instagram in a legend attached to the images of the Mingus catwalk, whom he shares with the actor. Norman Reedus.

Mingus was not the only younger relative of a supermodel who walked by means of the exhibit. Christy TurlingtonJames Turlington’s nephew also hit the monitor. The few was in great firm at the Tommy Hilfiger clearly show, with catwalk reveals Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio Y Winnie harlow Also strutting his stuff.