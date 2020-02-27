helicopter-attempts-to-make-crisis-landing-at-midway-but-lands-in-stickney-park-place

A helicopter pilot produced an crisis landing Thursday in southwest suburban Stickney after using off in Chicago and obtaining a warning gentle.

The helicopter was headed to a picture web page but built “precautionary landing” at Horn Area close to the Summit Drinking water Reclamation building, 3 miles southwest of Halfway Airport, according to an emailed assertion from FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro.

“The pilot bought a warning light-weight and declared an emergency,” in accordance to Chicago Hearth Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing at the northwest corner of Halfway, but radioed that he could not make it and made a decision to land in the nearest risk-free put, Langford reported.

Aircraft Reaction: Battalion 16 dispatched for what was to be unexpected emergency landing at northwest corner of Halfway by Helicopter. Craft failed to make the airfield and landed in park at 40th and Ridgeland in Stickney. EMS not needed. Significant warning gentle preceded landing. pic.twitter.com/7XBElOusGu — Chicago Hearth Media (@CFDMedia) February 27, 2020

The helicopter, occupied by two men and women, landed properly about 2 p.m. in close proximity to the Stickney Drinking water Reclamation Plant at 40th Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue, according to the Stickney police office.

Neither occupant demanded health care focus, Langford mentioned.

“It turned out to be a very simple landing,” he said. “He however had engine ability.”

On the internet flight data show the helicopter took off nine minutes before at Vertiport Chicago Heliport, 1339 S. Wooden St.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory was not able to say why the helicopter landed, or wherever it was headed to, expressing the information and facts was under investigation.

Stickney police mentioned the FAA and NTSB were termed to investigate.