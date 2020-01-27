Helicopter crash in Calabasas: what we know about the 9 victims

CALABASAS, California (KABC) – Nine people were killed when a helicopter crashed over rough terrain in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Investigators are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The accident killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two coaches in Orange County schools, the wife and daughter of one of these coaches, the pilot and two others who have not yet been publicly identified.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of the accident:

Kobe Bryant: The 41-year-old was a basketball legend and a married father of four daughters, aged less than 1 year to 17 years old. He has played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, winning five championships, and has been named to the All-Star team 18 times. Full coverage on Bryant here.

Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant: Kobe’s daughter was 13 and a budding basketball star herself. Kobe trained his AAU team, who wore black “Mamba” uniforms.

John Altobelli, Kerri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli: John Altobelli was the oldest baseball coach in the history of Orange Coast College, entering his 28th season. His wife Kerri and daughter Alyssa were on board the helicopter when it crashed, according to Altobelli’s brother Tony.

Altobelli has led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, winning more than 700 victories in his career and four state championships.

“John was very important not only to Orange Coast College but also to baseball,” Coast Athletic director Jason Kehler said in a statement. “He really personified what it means to be a baseball coach. His passion for the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli. He has been a coach, colleague, mentor and friend at OCC for 27 years.

Christina Mauser: She was an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County. Her husband Matthew Mauser, the school’s basketball head coach, posted on Facebook: “My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter accident. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Thank you for all my wishes they mean so much. ”

