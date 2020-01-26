Helicopter in crash that killed Kobe Bryant who was previously owned by the state of Illinois

The luxury helicopter that crashed Sunday morning in California, killing all nine people on board, including the former NBA star Kobe Bryant, was once owned by the state of Illinois.

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was built in 1991, according to the Federal Aviation Administration aircraft register. The state of Illinois used it from 2007 to 2015, according to Helis information database Helis.

Led by the former Bruce Rauner government, the state sold the helicopter along with four other redundant planes in 2015 for $ 2.5 million. Rauner said the sale of the aircraft “also avoided an additional $ 1 million in inspections and repairs,” according to an Associated Press story after the sale.

The winning bid for the helicopter was $ 515,161, placed by user “Jimbagge1”, according to a listing on the state’s online auction website, iBid. Both the aircraft and the two engines had slightly less than 4000 hours of airframe when the helicopter was sold.

At the time of the crash, the registered owner of the helicopter was Island Express Holding Corp of Van Nuys, California, who registered him one month after he was won at auction.

The state of Illinois previously tried to sell the helicopter in 2014, but received zero bids, according to the iBid list of that auction.

A public information officer of the Illinois Department of Transportation, who maintains state aircraft, did not have available information about the helicopter or its use for the state.

The helicopter information page on Helis, however, calls it ‘VIP Governor’.

A public information officer in front of the governor’s office also had no available information. A PIO for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, which operates iBid, did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Sikorsky is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, an American defense contractor.

Bryant, 41, played from 1996 to 2016 for the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five NBA championships, the Most Valuable Player award in 2008 and appeared in 18 all-star games.

One of his four daughters, Gianna, 13, was also killed in Sunday’s crash. Bryant also leaves his 18-year-old wife, Vanessa.