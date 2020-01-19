Hell Yeah, Tame Impala announce their biggest Aussie tour yet

After playing mammoth sets at Coachella and Splendor In The Grass in 2019, Tame Impala travel the country on a tour that travels to all the major cities on their most bulky tour of Australia to date. It’s a big problem, get ready.

Hot from the back of their next album, which will be released on February 14th, The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker and the rest of Tame Impala will fidget quickly on the album tour and explore the new music on big stages across the country and in New Zealand in the trench.

The band kicked off in Auckland on Thursday, April 16, with the US psych rock trio Khruangbin next to them – will jump to Brisbane before stumbling across the country and ending on April 28th with a mammoth show at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The Slow Rush Tour is also suitable for all ages. So if you have a younger brother who encounters shaky, constipated psychedelics, this is the perfect opportunity to reflect. Let’s just hope there are as many crazy shows as this Coachella set.

In addition to the album tour, Kevin Parker also announced that Team Tame will donate an impressive $ 300,000 to the Bushfire Relief. He notes that all available charities are being considered to divide up the money for the tour.

“In the past few weeks, I’ve been devastated to see what happened to the fires at home and we want to do our part to help,” said Kevin.

“So we’re donating AUD 300,000 to bushfire aid organizations.

“We are still working on exactly where the dollars are going, but I want to make sure that no charitable causes are neglected during this time and that our contribution is helpful for both humans and wildlife victims and is also actively used in climate change research and bushfire prevention. ‘

Tickets for the Aussie shows will be sold on January 28th from 10 a.m. local time, and the Auckland show will be sold in New Zealand on the same day from 12 a.m. local time.

Check out all the details below and argue with the gang, because if the last tour in 2015 still has something in front of it, it is fucking sold out.

TAME IMPALA AUSTRALIA & NZ TOUR 2020

Thursday April 16

Spark Arena, Auckland

Every age

Saturday April 18

Brisbane Entertainment Center, Brisbane

Every age

Monday April 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Every age

Thursday April 23

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Every age

Saturday April 25th

Adelaide Entertainment Center Arena, Adelaide

Every age

Tuesday April 28th

RAC Arena, Perth

Every age

