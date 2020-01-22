HelloFresh customers billed for “canceled” food deliveries

Customers of the meal subscription service, HelloFresh, were left with a sour taste in their mouths after being billed for deliveries they claim to have canceled.

Some families say they had to throw out the meals that turned out unexpectedly, but the company behind the confusion maintains that there was no problem with their ordering system.

Lower Hutt resident Frank McColl subscribes to the weekly HelloFresh meal kit delivery service – but skips most weeks unless she likes the look of the menu or has a busy week ahead.

“At the end of November, I went there and I made sure that everything was ignored during our absence. And then, during our absence, I received an SMS telling me that my box was delivered that day. And so I called them and they told me I hadn’t jumped this week, even though I had been there and made sure I did. “

A business representative told her that she should have taken a screenshot of her cancellation notice – but nowhere on her terms and conditions, HelloFresh does give that advice.

“At first they said I would have received an email if I had jumped but finally I spoke to someone who said I would not, but since I could not prove that I had jumped, they couldn’t give a full refund. “

McColl was not alone in experiencing problems that week, with dozens of other customers posting unexpected deliveries on social media.

Cambridge woman Susan Coram received a free trial of HelloFresh late last year, but said she had stopped deliveries for the holidays.

She was horrified when she checked her bank account the week before Christmas and saw that the money had been debited.

“So my solution was to offer it to a friend, and I thought,” I’m not going to be here and I’m a single parent who really can’t afford it and I have to. I’m going to buy this kind of thing. . “So they left and talked and came back and told me the best they could do was a 50% refund, but they still had to deliver it.”

The food arrived the day she went on vacation but most of it had to be discarded.

Jessica Wilson, research manager at Consumer New Zealand, said that if customers cancel their orders with the required notice, they are entitled to a full refund.

“The company cannot try to impose unreasonable steps in the cancellation process, such as requiring a screenshot of the cancellation request.

“If he offers an online cancellation process or an application cancellation, he really needs to make sure the system works to ensure that customer requests are processed.”

Given the number of complaints, she would expect the company to investigate.

Where customers could not get satisfaction from HelloFresh, they could file a complaint with the Administrative Dispute Tribunal, she said.

The cost of a HelloFresh meal kit for a family of four for five meals is between $ 180 and $ 316, depending on the menu chosen.

In a written response to RNZ, HelloFresh said it was confident that its system was flawless.

“We have investigated the problem and can confirm that there was no problem with our ordering system, but we know from experience that several customers each week do not save changes when managing their delivery preferences ( including breaks). “

However, the company was aware of another problem with the Meal Choice weekly reminder email.

“In December, one of these emails was not sent due to human error. As a result, a number of customers contacted us to say that they had come to trust this email to remind them to stop their service and to choose their meals – and that the absence of this email meant that they hadn’t thought about managing their subscription. “

Once HelloFresh became aware of the problem, it was able to process last minute cancellations and full refunds, if possible.

When the weekly deadline was exceeded, the company made partial refunds to third parties as “a gesture of goodwill”.

Frank McColl said, however, that she never received a reminder email, so that was not the problem for her.

.