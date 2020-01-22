Help for residents of St. Petersburg after the demolition of houses, says the owner

ST.PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – We’re learning new information about the Pine Oak Mobile Home Park that was demolished Monday morning.

News channel 8 spoke to the property manager, who asked that his name remain anonymous. He said the residents knew that the park would be closed for years.

According to the property manager, there were previously 30 apartments on this property, but for years it has been a money pit. They lost thousands of dollars because people didn’t pay their rent and repairs on the property.

In the past few years, property managers have not rented new properties to third parties once they have left. Until recently there were only 8 houses on the property.

Residents were informed two months ago that their rental agreement had expired and they would no longer be able to pay for the rent on December 12 and would have to leave by January 12.

Everyone moved, except for Trailer # 17, which is currently the only trailer that is still standing. These people said they had no goal and would not move. The owner has left his caravan and is going through the steps to clear it properly.

8 On Your Side arrived at Pine Oak Mobile Home Park on Monday, where a man was digging into ruins and claiming that crews had knocked his house down, and that his belongings, including his insulin, were still in the house.

We have since heard from the property manager that the man has moved his belongings but forgotten the insulin in the fridge. The owner says he likes to pay for the man to get new insulin.

A couple, Make and Sherry Jones, slept in their car last Monday night after the house in which they had lived for three years was torn down without notice.

8 There were many kind acts on your side when people brought blankets, hats, gloves, food, and water to help them. When we spoke to the property manager, he said the Jones couple had been driven out seven months ago for failure to pay the rent.

The property manager said he paid a monthly rent for everyone who was displaced and up to date with his rent.

The note partially stated:

“You are advised that your tenancy will not be extended at the end of the current term. You are expected to vacate the premises on or before January 12, 2020. If you do not vacate the premises by that date, legal action may be taken and you may be liable for double rental, court fees and attorney fees. “

