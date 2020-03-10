Help groups alarmed at possible Chinese coronavirus outbreak in Syria

War-torn aid agencies in northwestern Syria have begun to move to contain the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus across the region, amid growing fears that large numbers of people and devastated healthcare infrastructure are causing preventative measures. would be an impossible task.

Syria has not yet confirmed a coronavirus case, although the risk of an epidemic is still high, particularly in the northwestern part of the country, where at least three million people are displaced. About a million of them have arrived since December after the Russian-favored dictator Bashar al-Assad launched its offensive in Idlib, resulting in a new displacement.

This risk was confirmed by World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson, who said that “fragile health systems in Syria may not have the ability to detect and respond” to an outbreak. Part of the collapse of the region’s healthcare system is due to the regime’s ongoing management of medical facilities as a way to undermine living conditions throughout the region.

Halldorsson told AFP that because the WHO cannot provide assistance from the Assad-controlled parts of Syria, but instead provide cross-border assistance to Idlib, which is in rebellion through Turkey. He added that they are staffing healthcare staff, while “both Idlib and Ankara labs are prepared and equipped to test and diagnose the virus safely.”

Misty Buswell of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said that the situation in Idlib, the country’s last rebel stronghold, was “especially mature for a coronavirus spread.”

“An outbreak would be devastating for thousands of people whose health is already compromised by lack of enough food, clean water and exposure to cold weather,” he said, adding that the IRC would work with “health care agents”. premises “to respond to any potential. burst

Last week, U.S. Representative to Kelly Craft and United States Special Envoy James Jeffrey visited Idlib and pledged $ 108 million to Syrian civilians. Craft said the money was reserved for “the people of Syria in response to the ongoing crisis caused by the Assad regime, Russian and Iranian forces,” and it is currently unclear if this will be used for anticoronavirus efforts. that many of the detection tools are very expensive.

Amid growing numbers in the Middle East, the Assad regime in Damascus also announced a month-long suspension from air and land travel with neighboring countries Jordan and Iraq, including religious tourism visits. It has also been imposed a suspension of more than two months in countries that have declared a coronavirus epidemic in their territory.

Medical experts have reported 114,220 coronavirus cases in 112 countries. Most cases are in China followed by South Korea, Italy and Iran. At least 62,834 people have claimed full recovery, while 4,005 more have died.

