Mauricio Pochettino has become the latest figure to support The Independent’s Help the Hungry, claiming to have raised. 1.5 million more to help the most vulnerable in society during the Cronor crisis.

The former Tottenham boss, who led the club to the Champions League final last season, has highlighted the project with the aim of expanding awareness around it and lending to food charities.

“At this difficult time, the Independent has helped the hungry to get as many vulnerable people as possible across the country during the outbreak of Crohn’s disease,” he said.

“Food charities please contact us so we can help. No act of kindness, no matter how small, should be wasted.”

To support the Felix Project – a start-up charity that we helped set up in 2016 – The Independent is collaborating with Evening Standard to deliver the product to London’s community centers.

The Independent encourages readers to help groups trying to feed the hungry across the country – find out how you can help here. Follow this link to help with our Evening Standard campaign in London.

