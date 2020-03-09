Help Women Victims of Clutter Deal with Trauma | Opinion – columns

The term “return to normal” is largely rounded off in the context of the Delhi-affected riots. It sounds soothing, comforting, almost as if normality returned as soon as the open violence ended. Although no one is affected by communal unrest, it is not a situation where things quickly become normal. In fact, in this precarious environment, women who are faced with a much greater burden of fear and trauma are faced with loss on multiple levels.

All the facts about the riots in Delhi and their effect on the women affected are yet to be ascertained. But in many reported cases, they were attacked by mobsters, torn clothing and exposed to gruesome abuse and beatings.

Women tend to suffer disproportionately in conflict situations such as communal violence and are affected at different levels by the consequence. Women are considered to be the main providers in the event of the death or disability of their husbands, fathers or brothers, a role that many have little knowledge of. The trauma of losing homes and loved ones is compounded by the uncertainty of what awaits us. In the sudden absence of support systems and coping with displacement, mental trauma in women is manifested in many ways – anxiety, stress, depression and suicidal thoughts.

After each mess, we saw very little effort in setting up counseling centers for women and children. It is as if they only need shelter, food and compensation, and everything the state is prepared to do. Even well-intentioned civil society groups believe that the task of delivering medicines and clothing, and sometimes food, to rehabilitation centers is coming to an end.

The state is responsible for helping women overcome the trauma of sudden and unprovoked violence, which turns their worlds upside down. Police, which they consider to be authorities despite many failures, should be far more proactive in making provisions for counseling survivors. In many cases, the victims are women who knew little outside their homes and immediate surroundings.

Such women victims of violence become easy prey for unscrupulous trips and even relatives who prey on them, both physically and for compensation. Again, the state and civil society groups need to help these women with legal aid as most of them have no idea how to access their rightful compensation.

The endeavor should be to help the victim return and regain her life and home, and not be forced to stay in camps, as many women victims of the riots have been forcing. The more women stay in camps or with relatives, the greater the loss of self-esteem and dignity.

We have seen many useless observations about the resilience of women to collect pieces. They actually have no choice. Much greater effort should be made to give them the skills to become independent and not to live their lives as a burden to others, leaving them vulnerable to abuse. Those women who have experienced sexual violence are further stigmatized rather than sympathetic. There is so much so-called anger that they are exposed to sexual abuse that women themselves feel ashamed and belittled. Many women in detention camps after the 1984 riots spoke of recurring nightmares, reproductive health problems, psychological illness, and deteriorating mental health, thanks to living in a state of fear. Many women victims of communal violence come from marginalized minorities. Violence further reduces them.

If they were to help them rebuild their lives, they would be helped to cope with loss and restore faith in a system that had failed them so badly.

lalita.panicker@hindustantimes.com

The views expressed are personal

.