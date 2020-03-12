Helpline crashes as Cypriots inquire silly COVID-19 questions

Cyprus’ ambulance company helpline is crashing under the fat of hundreds of calls a day from citizens inquiring trivial inquiries about coronavirus relatively than reporting signs and symptoms.

The ambulance provider has issued an attraction to individuals not to simply call the helpline unless of course there is an emergency regarding a achievable coronavirus situation.

Head of the division, Rania Constantinou reported the 1420 helpline is getting some 400 calls just about every 30 minutes, with persons asking trivial issues this sort of if they can get sick from ingesting fruit which might have been pecked by birds carrying the virus.

Or no matter if they can try to eat foods imported from Italy.

“They contact us to ask if there are fish from China on the marketplace which might carry the coronavirus,” explained Constantinou.

“One girl requested us if she could wrap her koupepia at house as she was fearful the virus might discover a way in, though yet another wanted to know if it was protected to go to the mall. If we refuse to solution them, they yell at us, and even swear at us,” she included.

She said these types of unneeded calls had to cease simply because whilst any individual is asking about the fruit on their tree, any individual who might be struggling from the virus simply cannot get as a result of.

“At the second we are acquiring 400 calls every single 30 minutes, with only 10% of the phone calls remaining from individuals who essentially do need to have support,” said Constantinou.

Even with helpline team are 20 situations much more than prior to the outbreak with many much more strains mounted, they are even now owning challenges coping.

“No organisation and no point out can reply adequately to the crisis, if citizens do not behave responsibly, realizing that this is a line for those people in will need.”

Wellness Minister Constantinos Ioannou renewed his simply call to citizens to stick to the essential principles of individual hygiene and get self-safety steps, in individual all those who have not too long ago travelled to countries with conditions of coronavirus.

He mentioned that only those people who build indicators must call 1420 helpline.

Persons who want extra data on the virus can visit the state internet site www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus

produced by the Press and Information and facts Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Wellness.