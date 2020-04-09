Helstar Indications With Massacre Data New Album Owing This Yr

Texas ability metallers HELSTAR have signed with Massacre Documents. The band is working on new substance and options to release a new album later on this year.

HELSTAR‘s most up-to-date LP, “Vampiro”, was released in August 2016 via EMP Label Group. The exertion was reported to be a continuation of HELSTAR‘s classic 1989 Metallic Blade release “Nosferatu”.

An influential drive in the American power steel motion, HELSTAR was formed in Houston in 1982 by guitarist Larry Barragan, who speedily assembled the band’s initial lineup, including singer James Rivera. HELSTAR introduced its debut LP, “Burning Star”, in 1984 by using Fight Records, and followed it up with a string of seminal releases, such as “Nosferatu”, in advance of a ’90s hiatus. The band became energetic once more with Barragan and Rivera in 2006.

Signing up for Rivera and Barragan in HELSTAR‘s present-day lineup are guitarist Andrew Atwood, bassist Garrick Smith and drummer Michael Lewis.

