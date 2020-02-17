[Henderson has total faith in Epatante | Racing information]

%MINIFYHTML78eb43947bc8d1eff099ea0a11a933db11%

Epatante is crystal clear about the past 1 in Kempton

Nicky Henderson believes that Epatante can demonstrate that his defeat at the Cheltenham Festival past calendar year was remarkable by demonstrating that she is more than a flat keep track of specialist at Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The six-calendar year-outdated female owned by JP McManus, one particular of the 5 achievable runners in the Grade One particular award for 7 Barrows, observed that her unbeaten soar file finished when she endured a surprise decline as a most loved in the Dawn Run novices impediment Mares at the meeting 12 months in the past.

Given that that transform, Epatante has taken his occupation to new heights, with spectacular victories at Gerry Feilden in Newbury and the final time at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton on boxing day.

Henderson reported: “Last year there had been 4 or 5 that did not show up (to Cheltenham) as they should really have done and I would have mentioned with all of them that they have been possibly flu shots. I assume he fell in the similar area.

“You are correct to say that this time very last year was one particular of our finest opportunities and it was really disappointing.”

“I browse in some areas that you can only go on a flat track, just simply because you didn’t operate quite properly in Cheltenham the only time you have been there, I never feel that’s the monitor.”

“Of course, if it won’t do the job once again, I will have to agree with those who have concluded that she is only very good with Kempton, but at the instant I don’t care.”

Henderson hopes that a small wind process combined with a change in techniques can help revive the fate of Pentland Hills, which has suffered consecutive Grade Two losses this period at Cheltenham and Haydock.

He mentioned: “We have cauterized your palate from Haydock. It is pretty much certain that it will make no big difference, but it is an work to make absolutely sure everything is in spot.”

“He would like to disconnect a small much more and I feel we will drop him a small much more than we have. The trouble is that he is these kinds of a superior jumper that he normally takes you there all the time.”

“The two situations he has come there and it seemed that he had appear to acquire his career. I you should not imagine he did anything completely wrong. They have been races on undesirable floor both equally times.”

Henderson has not missing hope of viewing his fellow Quality one winner, Rifle Raffles, get better from his disappointing effort at the rear of Epatante at Kempton at Christmas.

He reported: “It was incredibly disappointing in Kempton and which is why I would have favored to operate all over again. I do not mind going down the gallop route at the racecourse.”

“When he ran in Adonis this time last calendar year, I didn’t like it quite significantly, then we brought him back again to Punchestown and I did not even believe he was operating well. I could nevertheless do it all over again.”

The ground problems will figure out if the fifth winner past year, the fifth Verdana Blue, strains up in the race for the 2nd consecutive yr.

Henderson said: “Verdana Blue, as you know, the terrain is important for her. If it were being quite hefty there, you would have to believe seriously once again.

“He is in really very good shape. He has experienced a quiet year mainly because it has not been his floor.”

Phone Me Lord will try to get well from a surprise defeat at Sandown and realize two victories of the exact same total of visits to Cheltenham, acquiring claimed second-diploma honors there at the Global in December.

Henderson stated: “I believed I was a very little flat there in Sandown the other day, I need to admit it.

“He received the Intercontinental and goes about Cheltenham. He has revealed one particular factor, he can go to the left, so he will sign up for.”