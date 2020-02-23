[Henderson’s walk-off single lifts Clemson in excess of Stony Brook in excess innings]

CLEMSON, S.C. – Elijah Henderson hit a walkoff one with one particular out in the 10th inning to score Mac Starbuck, lifting Clemson to a 1- victory about Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a two- direct in the collection, improved to six- on the season, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-5.

Starbuck grounded a one particular-out solitary up the middle in the 10th inning and Kier Meredith adopted with a walk. Henderson then lined a single to right-centre to score Starbuck from next base. Henderson was two-for-2 with a double, two walks and a strike-by-pitch in the activity, as he reached foundation in all 5 plate appearances.

Davis Sharpe pitched a further gem, as he allowed just 5 hits, no runs and no walks with 6 strikeouts. Nick Clayton (1-) acquired his very first career gain by pitching the last 2. innings, yielding two hits, no operates and no walks with 3 strikeouts. Clemson’s 5 pitchers blended on the eighth-hit shutout, extending the staff’s scoreless innings pitched streak to 27 above 3 online games. Brian Morrisey (-1) suffered the loss for the Seawolves.