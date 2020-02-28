hendersonville-police-department:-one-lifeless-in-single-vehicle-crash

Close

Authorities in Hendersonville are continuing to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash on Cumberland Hills Generate on Friday.

The driver, the sole occupant of the automobile, died at the scene.

The Hendersonville Law enforcement Department’s crash investigators determined at the scene that the automobile traveled north on Cumberland Hills drive when it “left the roadway and struck a phone pole,” in accordance to a information launch the department issued Friday.

The investigation stays ongoing.

Kelly Fisher can be achieved at [email protected], 615-801-3866 or on Twitter at @KellyPFisher.

