A man in his 20s has died after staying stabbed in Hendon very last night time.

Crisis services rushed to the scene on Parson Street at close to 9pm on Saturday (February 29).

The victim of the stabbing unfortunately died from his injuries.

Police are now investigating this attack but no arrests have been produced still.

They are urging any witnesses with any info at all to appear forwards.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned: “We’re investigating a stabbing in Parson Road, Hendon, NW4 at 9pm.

“A male in his 20s died of his injuries.

“No arrest nonetheless urgent enquiries ongoing to establish conditions.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information are requested to contact 101 with the reference 7686/Feb29.

To remain anonymous, speak to crimestoppers-united kingdom.org.

