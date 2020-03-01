A person in his 20s has died soon after becoming stabbed in Hendon previous evening.

Unexpected emergency products and services rushed to the scene on Parson Road at all over 9pm on Saturday (February 29).

The target of the stabbing unfortunately died from his accidents.

Police are now investigating this assault but no arrests have been designed however.

They are urging any witnesses with any info at all to arrive forwards.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police explained: “We’re investigating a stabbing in Parson Avenue, Hendon, NW4 at 9pm.

“A person in his 20s died of his injuries.

“No arrest nonetheless urgent enquiries ongoing to build instances.”

A next cordon has now (Sunday, March one) been set up just a couple streets away, on Carol Shut.

Any witnesses or anyone with info are questioned to simply call 101 with the reference 7686/Feb29.

To continue to be anonymous, speak to crimestoppers-british isles.org.

