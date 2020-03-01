[hendon-police-live:-huge-cordon-in-location-on-carol-shut]

Police have setup a massive cordon in North London next an previously incident.

The cordon was set up above a big spot on Carol Close, just off Victoria Road in Hendon this afternoon (Sunday, March 1).

This will come after a man was killed in a stabbing in Hendon final evening on close by Parson Road, which is a three minute wander absent.

It is unclear if the cordon on Victoria road is linked to the stabbing or is a individual incident.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

Are you at the scene? Did you see what transpired? Remember to get in touch at [email protected]

