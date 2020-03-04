[hendon-stabbing:-young-father-stabbed-to-loss-of-life-on-parson-street-named-by-police]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Recognizefor details of your data protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a guy in Hendon have named the sufferer.

Police were being called just soon after 9pm on Saturday, February 29, to a report that a silver VW Polo automobile had collided with a parked car in Parson Avenue.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and uncovered target Asante Campbell inside the VW Polo struggling from stab accidents.

Asante was 24-several years-previous and from Edgware.

He was taken to a North London healthcare facility wherever he regrettably died afterwards that evening. Future of kin were being educated.

Police now await a article mortem and official identification.

A murder investigation was introduced led by Detective Main Inspector Andy Partridge who reported: “There have been no arrests. Urgent enquiries are underway, led by homicide detectives from Professional Criminal offense, to set up the entire conditions.

Detective Main Inspector Andy Partridge, who is major the investigation, claimed: “We believe Asante was parked up in the silver VW Polo in the vehicle park in Stratford Road, off Bell Lane, NW4, minutes in advance of the collision took location in Parson Avenue. We consider he was attacked in the car or truck park.

“It is likely that a selection of witnesses in the Belle Vue Estate may perhaps have witnessed the attack. I am appealing for any person who observed the incident, or who appreciates everything about what occurred, to make get in touch with with my officers. All phone calls will be addressed in the strictest self esteem.





The crime scene on Parson Street



“Asante was arriving at the auto park, in buy to travel to perform for a night change. He experienced just remaining his girlfriend and newborn child at home in Edgware 15 minutes earlier.”

Witnesses or everyone with info are requested to call law enforcement on 101 quoting ref 7686/Feb29.

If you do not want to talk to law enforcement, make sure you contact the impartial charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their site at www.crimestoppers-united kingdom.org.





