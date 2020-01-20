Henlys Corner crash: photos show debris-strewn scene after woman goes to fight for her life

The photos show the scene after a fight on the North Circular that left a woman in critical condition in the hospital.

A man is in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder following the shocking “altercation” at Henlys Corner.

Police were called to the scene just before noon Monday January 20 after an incident involving two people in separate cars.

only one car, a black Honda Civic, was left on the scene when the A406 was closed. Around the car, clothes and objects litter the ground.

Traffic in north London was diverted around Finchley and the surrounding area and the road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

It was confirmed that a woman was struck by a car, which then left the scene.

A car was stopped by police in Islington about an hour after the accident and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police continue to investigate the events that led to the accident.

Debris scattered around a car allegedly involved in the accident

(Image: David Nathan)

A metropolitan police spokeswoman said: “The police were called at around 11:50 am on Monday January 20, following reports of an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles at Henlys Corner, NW11.

“During the altercation, a woman was struck by a car. The car then left the scene.

Police on site

(Image: David Nathan)

“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance went to the scene and the woman was taken to a central London hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

“At approximately 12:45 pm, a car was stopped in Islington and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; he is still in detention.

“Investigations into the circumstances are continuing. Road closures remain in place at the scene at Henlys Corner.”

For the latest updates on the incident, you can follow our blog live.

If you have information or photos that you can share, please send an email to qasim.peracha@reachplc.com or call 0207 293 2525.

.