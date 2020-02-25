Hennepin Co.’s lawyer defends Amy Klobuchar in the Myon Burrell situation – Up Information Data

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Data) – Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman states the correct male is in jail in a murder scenario that has once once again turn out to be the center of awareness due to the presidential candidacy of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Freeman produced his reply to queries about the murder of Tyesha Edwards, 11. A bullet flew residence and killed her in 2002.

Tyesha Edwards (credit score: Up Information Facts)

Myon Burrell was convicted of the criminal offense, but before this month the Minnesota Civil Liberties Union requested an additional investigation right after an Associated Press report raised questions about the scenario.

Klobuchar was the Hennepin County legal professional at the time. Some have demanded that he go away the presidential race.

Myon Burrell (credit score: Minnesota Correctional Center – Stillwater)

“This was a solid investigation and prosecution,” Freeman stated. “Amy Klobuchar was not the trial law firm in the scenario. It ought to not be handled as a political soccer. This workplace will continue on to focus on the points and will not allow for the coverage of the minute to impact that evaluation of the details. ”

Freeman says that Burrell experienced two various alibis for the duration of the preliminary investigation, and now there is a possible 3rd alibi provided by two people today who assert he was with them at the time of the taking pictures.

