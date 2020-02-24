[hennessy-carolina-states-limited-hair-don’t-care:-“i-don’t-give-no-f**ks,-my-curls-is-out”]

As seen on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Vixen Hennessy Carolina is going all-all-natural these days. The well-liked model and sister to rap star Cardi B has shared a couple of seems to be at herself donning a shorter hairstyle.

Massive Specifics: Over the past handful of days, Henny went online with some appears to be at her revamped head prime.

On A Similar Take note: A short while ago, Cardi reacted to Henny having her girlfriend to a White Castle rapidly foodstuff cafe for Valentine’s Working day.

Wait, There’s Much more: Not long ago, Hennessy shared some up-close seems at her boo.

In advance of You Go: Not too long ago, Hennessy shared some steamy footage of herself twerking on her boo.