[henry-golding-announces-snake-eyes-has-wrapped-generation]

Snake Eyes star Henry Golding has announced that Paramount Pictures’ G.I. Joe spinoff movie has wrapped generation. You can verify out Golding’s Instagram write-up below exactly where the actor guarantees the film “is likely to blow everyone’s socks off.”

Snake Eyes is the ninja commando recognised for his fatal ability with a sword and trench knives. Even so, he is also a remarkably experienced martial artist who can be just as perilous unarmed. Snake-Eyes was dwelling in solitude in the Substantial Sierras when he was recruited to be a part of G.I. Joe. His authentic identify and backstory have extended been resources of mystery. As a end result of being caught in a helicopter explosion, he is seriously scarred and mute. To disguise his encounter, he typically appears in a black balaclava and matching bodysuit.

The movie stars Henry Golding (Ridiculous Loaded Asians) as the titular ninja assassin, Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais (The Raid, Stuber) as Tough Learn, Samara Weaving (All set or Not) as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó (Revenue Heist) as Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Steven Allerick (The Expanse) as the father of Snake Eyes.

The spinoff will be directed by Robert Schwentke (Pink, R.I.P.D.) from a screenplay published by Evan Spiliotopoulous (Brilliant 2, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) with Jeff Waxman, Erik Howsam, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger serving as govt producers. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are also established to produce.

Snake Eyes is scheduled to debut in theaters on October 23, 2020.