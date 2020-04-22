Henry Rawlins releases the second episode of the Cool Quarantine radio show

Henry Rawlins has released the second episode of his long-running Cold Quarantine radio show on the California station KCRW.

Running three hours 42 minutes, the episode features tracks from “Le Butcherettes”, “Tenor Saw”, “The Fall” and “Rain”. Also included are live performances of 1985 by Bad Brains and The Stooges, original mixes by John Cale. Like the previous episode, the show is filled with “stories of the last century.”

Listen to the second episode of cool quarantine here.

In the episode’s description, Rawlins wrote that the daily disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic “were not easy for any of us, but we needed to hang there.”

“I hoped it would be interesting enough to be able to do another one,” he said.

“We will do our best to keep them interesting and useful, as we continue to endure in these very exciting and trying times.”

The first, four-hour episode of “Hard Quarantine” came out earlier this month. In a statement from the pilot, Rawlins said he had the idea for a long-form radio show in his years.

“It’s as many songs as I want. Language issues are not a factor, and if someone gets bored, they can simply mute or mark the time they checked and resume later.”

Rawlins also confirmed on the KCRW website that he has begun work on the third episode.