[henry-rollins-joins-voice-forged-for-netflix-anime-sequence-‘masters-of-the-universe:-revelation’]

February 16, 2020
Punk rock icon Henry Rollins has joined the voice cast of Netflix‘s future reboot of the cartoon “He-Gentleman And The Masters Of The Universe”.
Designed by Kevin Smith and generated for Netflix by Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation Studio, “Masters Of The Universe: Revelation” is primarily based on the “Masters Of The Universe” franchise that gave the planet He-Person, Skeletor and other iconic figures.
Rollins is set to voice of Tri-Klops, a bounty hunter and inventor who can see in all instructions utilizing his rotating head-visor.
The relaxation of the all-star roster of actors voicing the shows’s characters features Mark Hamill (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (“Sport Of Thrones”) as Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Justin Lengthy as Roboto.
“A radical return to Eternia, ‘Revelation’ is a direct sequel sequence to the classic period of ‘Masters Of The Universe’,” reads the show’s synopsis. “Showcasing fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Gentleman-At-Arms, the tale pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Gentleman and the vile legions of snake mountain! Soon after a ferocious last struggle permanently fractures Eternia, it truly is up to Teela to fix the thriller of the lacking Sword of Power in a race against time to protect against the stop of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the techniques of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Gentleman and the ‘Masters Of The Universe’ saga supporters have waited 35 several years to see!”
Susan Corbin is established to make though Smith is govt manufacturing along with Adam Bonnett (“Descendants”), Christopher Keenan (“Batman Further than”) and Rob David (“He-Gentleman And The Masters Of The Universe”), with Powerhouse Animation (“Castlevania”) animating the series.
The display has no release date as of nonetheless.
