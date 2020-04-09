Heo Gayoon Discusses Moving On from 4Minute Pictures, Transitions to Actions, and More

Singer and actress Heo Gayoon recently sat down for an interview to promote her upcoming movie, “Search.”

“Fine” is a film that includes star Lee Si Eon and Kim Sung Chul as two people who know the truth about the actions of digital social media when they report on suicide goshiwon (dorm for students who are studying for an exam). Heo Gayoon support role as The Ri, a hacker who helped them to trace the criminals online.

The movie starts on April 15, though several other movies have been released due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayoon Heo said, “It is slightly regret, but I’m better than the pressure to resist the release date. Not bad because I believe there will be people who see.”

In the interview, Heo Gayoon was asked about the preparations and content of being an idol actor. She said, “I suppose there are losses and loss. They say, if you start to become an idol, was not in doubt. You know what happens to set faster. I feel, because I have proper training. But the loss, you spent seven years to make the picture you as a singer, so people still see me as a singer than an actor. This is my home since the beginning. “

He added his original dream was to become an actor. “I’ve wanted to be an actor since I was 20,” he said. “I was asked by the agency,” Do you want to debut? Or do you want to study acting at university? ‘I made my debut. I was a lead vocalist, so I couldn’t leave the group for promotion as an actor. I can only focus on my actions after 4Minute stops promoting. “

Heo Gayoon said he prefers to choose actors, who can play multiple roles, to worship idols, given the specific concept of his agency. “The idol came on stage with a song and dance that had been decided for her,” he said. “I love that in action, I can talk to other actors and make new ones by asking,” What if they do something like this or something? ‘”

Aside from HyunA, a former 4Minute member has been promoted to actress. Heo Gayoon says, “When we are members of the same group, we give feedback on performance. Now when it comes to pursuing individual careers, we will not consider the things we need to do. We can ruin each other, be more careful than ever before. 4Minute. We’re still in touch with each other. We’re like family. Like family, we don’t have to be in contact every day. “

Some time in 4Minute, she said, “I’m happy. When I see that people know our songs, I think, ‘The group’s good.’ I wouldn’t know my popularity at the time. There is no chance to see it for myself. When members meet today, we talk about how hard work at 4Minute is. “

She points out that her goal is to become like Seo Hyun Jin, who also debuted as an idol. “He was really good at playing, but he was doing well,” he said. “I want to grow up the way she is and have the opportunity to sing while acting, such as participating in the OST. I would be grateful if that happened.”

