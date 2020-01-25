Hep A cases decrease, the Pinellas Health Dept. no longer offers free vaccinations to most residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Reports of hepatitis A are waning and pinellas county health officials are refraining from free vaccinations.

Last year, Pinellas County was instrumental in the Florida hepatitis A outbreak. They use on-foot teams to carry out free vaccinations against the additional spread of the highly contagious virus.

After administering more than 800 vaccines in 2019, district officials are now planning to relieve high-risk residents such as the homeless and drug users.

However, the rest of the population pays $ 70.66 for the double hepatitis A vaccine. The costs are usually borne by the insurers.

Between 2018 and 2019, Pinellas County more than doubled its hepatitis A cases from 113 to 377. The general government recorded a record 3,408 cases, including 58 deaths in 2019.

There have been no reported cases of the virus in Pinellas County in the past month. There were still none this month.

To date, Polk County has reported 10 cases of hepatitis A in 2019. Hillsborough has one and Pasco County has none.

