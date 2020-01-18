her husband Carmelo Anthony drool – Up News Info

Like many other celebrities, La La Anthony shook the latest Queen Bey costume release.

Beyonce promotes her new store line Ivy Park x Adidas by making sexy videos in which she dances and works.

Jay-Z’s wife also sent boxes with a limited range of clothing and shoes from her collection to the stars who use social media to help her make the launch a huge success.

La showed off her killer curves and her impressive booty with Beyonce’s new sportswear in a photo shoot.

The mother shook the Ivy Park T-shirts, hats, shoes, sweatshirts and windbreaker pants to film. Fans have flooded La La with sweet comments about her figure and the way the outfits hugged her body.

In related La La news, she recently did an interview in which she praised her husband, Carmelo, and said: “Without a doubt, the father of the year goes to Carmelo Anthony. He is so supportive: this man flies from coast to coast to sit in a violin concerto for only 10 minutes. I am in no way a single mother because I could not raise my son without him. “

He had a few sweet words for his preteen son, Kiyan, when he said, “They are both super relaxed. But Kiyan is also pretty shy and quiet. I’m worried because I don’t want him to have everything inside; I want that he feels that he can talk to us about everything. I also want to be careful because some children want to be their friends for the wrong reasons. We had to let him understand, which was interesting. “

La La also started doing things its way in the entertainment industry: “I remember where I started, where I am now and what I have created through hard work and perseverance. I work in a company where I constantly tell them they no, and if you don’t have a backbone, that shit will break you. It also requires resistance, something that Anthony has in abundance. There will always be people who are better at something than I. But I can guarantee you that only a small percentage of the population could beat me. “

What do you think of the new Beyonce collection?

