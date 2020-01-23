Her mystic Krewe von Gasparillas Wagen tells stories of the time

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The popular Gasparilla tradition began in 1904 with the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The original Pirate Gasparilla parade was just as glorious at the time, but we’re a little different with the floats.

The oldest swimmer, affectionately called “Octopus”, dates from 1954, the golden anniversary year.

It is made of paper mache and was originally self-propelled.

While it is now retired, it may reappear in the coming years.

Fast forward to 2016 to create the “Skull and Crossbones” swimmer.

It has light, noise, movement, smoke and waterfalls, making it the most elaborate and sophisticated swimmer ever.

Six YMKG poses are called shooting poses and have mounts for theater cannons.

YMKG owns a total of 13 vehicles, the age of which ranges from the mid-1950s to 2018.

YMKG will have nine of the 116 vehicles participating in the Pirates Gas Parilla Parade.

The experts say that it takes two years to design and build a modern float.

