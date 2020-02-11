Her sister was broke in a car accident that killed 4 children. It was his brave tribute

Remarkable resilience was shown today as thousands gathered to say goodbye to a young girl dilapidated by a so-called liquor driver as she fetched ice cream in western Sydney .

Véronique Sakr, 11, was killed when a car climbed an Oatland trail 10 days ago.

She died on the spot alongside her cousins ​​Sienna Abdallah, 8, Angelina Abdallah, 12 and Antony Abdallah, 13.

Veronique Sakr was wise beyond her years and did not care about material things, says her mother.

Doves and balloons were released as she received an honor guard from hundreds of her schoolmates at Santa Sabina College during her funeral in the school chapel at Strathfield.

Véronique’s brother, Michael, held back tears when he took off his school blazer at the end of his sister’s funeral and picked up a drum to join his bandmates during the procession.

With an air of determination on his face, he led his sister’s hearse through a mass of mourners and out into the street.

The Sakr family said the siblings had a “beautiful and unrivaled” bond.

The family said that when Michael heard about the tragedy, he asked, “Dad, how should I do it?”

Her father replied, “What to do?”

Michael said, “Live my life without it?”

During the ceremony, he let out a brief laugh when the priest said that Veronique had always been an “authoritarian and stubborn” sister.

The parents of the children killed in the accident supported each other during the funeral: Leila Geagea, Bridget Sakr, Bob Sakr and Danny Abdallah. Photo / news.com.au

Véronique’s mom, Bridget, and Abdallah’s sibling mom, Leila, wore a large portrait of the 11-year-old child together while his coffin was carried in the hearse after the ceremony.

They then walked arm in arm with their husbands, Bob and Danny respectively, as they passed through a huge guard of honor.

Sakr told the mourners that “her heart is dying”, but she is comforted to know that Veronica is now in heaven with “the angels and the saints”.

“Our Veronica is with you right now, with our father and all of our angels and saints,” she said.

She said that Veronique did not care about material things – saying that her daughter was wise beyond her years, adding that she was “caring, funny, witty and quick”.

“She never had a toy or doll growing up and now it makes sense to me,” she said.

“She belonged to the spiritual world and earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her passion was in people.”

When Michael was informed of the death of his sister Véronique, he asked his father: “How can I live my life without her?”

She said that on the day of Veronique’s death, the 11-year-old girl said, “Mom, you know I like talking to the elderly and the young.”

“At such a young age, she had such wisdom. She could read between the lines on anything,” Sakr said today.

“She would look at you with these incredible eyes. They would change color between blue, gray and green depending on what she was wearing and the weather.”

The priest delivering the homily at the funeral, Monsignor Shora Maree, said that Véronique Bridget’s mother had told her that she had forgiveness in her heart.

“Bridget said we have forgiven,” he said.

“(Alleged) bad decisions, substance abuse, misuse of technology and speed, this is what caused this loss. God did not cause this.”

There was a sea of ​​blue in and around the church. The family asked the participants to wear blue because it was Véronique’s favorite color.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the church to cry. Photo / news.com.au

Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, was among those who introduced themselves before the arrival of the white hearse.

Family members brandished photos of Veronique and the golden crosses while she was being transported into the church.

His family today released a statement saying that their beloved daughter had “an incredible feeling of compassion and empathy for others.”

“She always opened her loving heart to everyone who needed a friend,” they said. “She was a brilliant spark with a contagious smile and a cheeky smile that could last in any business.

“His greatest joy was to be in the presence of his family and friends, to have conversations with everyone, of all ages and from all walks of life.”

The family said Veronique “embraces all that life has to offer”.

“She loved dancing, kicking a ball, rock climbing and swimming endlessly in the pool or the beach,” they said. “She was a dog lover and her caring and maternal nature meant that her six goldfish were worshiped like her own children.”

Véronique Sakr was an affectionate girl and did not hesitate to show it.

It comes just a day after a massive joint funeral for the other three victims.

On Monday morning, around 2,000 people filled the Notre-Dame du Liban co-cathedral in Harris Park to bid farewell to the three Abdallah brothers and sisters.

Archbishop Shora Maree congratulated the children’s mother, Leila Geagea, for her forgiveness in the face of the tragedy.

When Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said that she had forgiven the alleged drinker.

“Danny and Leila, we saw in you the most inspiring example and true testimony of the power of God’s love,” he said.

“Leila, you said the words of forgiveness that shocked the world, it shocked the world.

“It does not come from something human, it comes from the divine. What an inspiration to all of us. We have seen the renewal of faith for many.”

Leila then joined the stage and led a prayer, saying that her three children were now in heaven.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, would have been three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove the kids.

He has been charged with 20 offenses, including four counts of manslaughter, and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

.