Herbal diets are gaining popularity as more and more people are looking to eat healthy

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The fresh aroma of coriander and vegetables surrounds Janna Melkonian when she is at work in the kitchen.

“This is the type of food that I think a lot of people are looking for in society because I think that fast food is often not necessarily healthy or does not taste too good,” he said. she declared. “So I’m trying to combine the two to create easy options for people to eat healthier.”

Melkonian is the owner of Rappit Up!

Fresno is a meal preparation and delivery service for those looking for plant-based foods.

Some of Melkonian’s bestsellers include salads, wraps and bowls. She says healthy food can taste good.

“I make a regular type of sandwich but without the meat, without the cheese. But I use more potatoes and things like that that give them flavor. Each item tastes different. I also have dishes Asian-style, Italian types of pasta, so a variety of meals, “she said.

In 2016, Melkonian started his business and was inspired by his grandmother. Her family has always enjoyed a plant-based diet.

“We were both high vegetarians. So we have never eaten meat before. So it is a shock to people, but I was raised on a health conscious diet,” he said. she declared.

Melkonian says health is a big push to eat more vegetables and whole foods. She thinks there are many benefits.

Since launching her business, she has grown and sells items on five sites, including Kuppa Joy. She also sells and delivers her meal preparation packages.

She says social media has been a driving force in her business.

“Every time I post, I notice the difference it makes in how my food sells,” said Melkonian.

Her hope is to connect with more people who want to eat healthy quickly.

In the future, Rappit Up! Plan to open a storefront and kitchen somewhere in the Fig Garden area, so people can dine and get herbal foods all year round.

