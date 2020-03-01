[Herbert Harrigan Powers Residence Document 23rd-Straight Get]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead No. 1 South Carolina its software-report 23rd straight get and a great 16- Southeastern Meeting year with a 60-52 victory about No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (29-1, 16- SEC) were only in advance 34-28 early in the 3rd quarter in advance of going on a 14-three surge to just take handle for superior.

South Carolina concluded off the fourth 16- SEC season in league historical past and grew to become the initial crew to do it two times given that the meeting super-sized the plan ahead of the 2009-10 year. The victory also broke the college mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks started out 22- to achieve No. one. Like that team that arrived at the Last 4, this South Carolina roster has aspirations significantly further than normal-year honors.

Texas A&M (22-seven, 10-6) misplaced its closing two games of the regular year.

The Gamecocks head to the SEC match up coming 7 days as the best seed and runaway favorite to get it for the fifth time in 7 seasons.

Herbert Harrigan, a 6-foot-two senior, is a significant explanation for these anticipations. She experienced tears in her eyes throughout her Senior Working day tribute, then channeled that emotion into her match.

Herbert Harrigan experienced her team’s very first 13 details and arrived at 17 by the break. She also experienced 8 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

When Herbert Harrigan arrived out with 1: 15 to go, she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Aliyah Boston added 11 factors and nine rebounds for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks appeared to consider manage earlier with an 18-5 run that spanned the initial and next quarters to open up a 25-12 guide.

But Carter, the SEC’s next-top scorer who didn’t start out for just the next time in 22 game titles this season, had four straight baskets to blunt South Carolina’s surge and path 31-22 at the 50 %.

The Gamecocks’ 31 factors in the fifty percent tied a period small, matching what they scored the very first two quarters in their only decline, a 71-57 defeat to then-No. 17 Indiana on Thanksgiving.

Herbert Harrigan, who had planned to transfer following very last year ahead of modifying her thoughts, and the Gamecocks dug in just after the split to preserve their achievement heading.

Kayla Wells led Texas A&M with 15 details. Carter, who did not start off for the Aggies, completed with 12 factors. Nevertheless, both struggled towards the Gamecocks, combining to shoot just 10 of 34 all round.