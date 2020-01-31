Here are 5 Secret Menu fast food items that will make your mouth water in 2020

Question for you. When you think of the good United States of America, what are some things that come to mind? Freedom? Control. A picture of George Washington flying in a bald eagle that flags the American flag? Control. Outdoors tasty food? Control.

Although there are fast food restaurants all over the world, the United States of America is the country that consumes the fastest food than any other country around the world. In fact, McDonald’s sells about 75 burgers a second nationwide. This is a very beef.

However, I know that most of you are still following your new resolutions and will not be tempted by this article correctly?

PSYCH! Let’s face it. Most of our New Year’s resolutions collect dust along with members of our gym. So how do we feel better? Let’s Drive Drive Thru!

Here are five of the fastest-growing secrets of fast food that you may not know. If we missed a good one, let me know in the comments. My tastes will thank you later.

# 5 – The Burger of Land, Sea and Air: McDonald’s

Now, I feel like I ate a little McDonald’s in my life. Very. Very often, really. I have a problem … but all the time I’ve visited the legendary burger community that is McDonald’s I’ve never thought of utensils like the Land, Sea and Air burger.

This sandwich monster is basically a Big Mac with an extra piece of chicken and fish fillet (so land, sea and air). However, if you are trying to reduce calories, you could also opt for a McDouble Land, Sea and Air burger but let’s be real.

When you decide to combine McFish, McChicken and McDouble, you just go big or go home.

# 4 – Purple Sprite: Sonic

Head kids. This list is to be packed with many boxes. So in the meantime, here’s a refreshing secret menu item to flush it out.

The American restaurant Sonic, which has taken the Sprite, paired it with Powerade, lemonade and then cranberry juice.

Definitely something good to deal with meat sweat (especially after eating number 3).

# 3 – Meat Mountain: Arby’s

Art can take many forms. Michael Angelus extracts the statue of David from marble. Despite being a deaf man, Ludwig Van Beethoven composed the masterpiece which is Agreement No 9. Edvard Munch wrote “The Scream” and is now one of the most iconic pieces of art in the world.

In the world of fast food, however, one of man’s greatest artistic creations can be found right in the way of Arby.

Given the name “Mountain Meat”, I think it’s safe to say that if you’ve ever wanted to weigh a mountain like Everest or the Andes, you can now do so from the comfort of your couch!

We recommend that you clean your schedule and stay there, however, because a food coma is almost guaranteed. Mountain Meat is a complete sample of Arby’s meats. Includes:

2 chicken offerings

Bacon

Roast turkey

Ham

Roast beef

Corned beef

Angus steak

Animal breast

2 slices of cheese

It’s quite a sight to look at, but it’s also a pretty eating experience.

# 2 – Quesarito: Chipotle

Why is this not the case? Chipotle has taken your average burrito, wraps it in a shell of quesadilla cheese, and that sound you just heard was your mind completely exuding this delicious delicoc cheese.

While this beautiful masterpiece takes some time to make it well worth the wait as well as proof of Chipotle’s commitment to customer satisfaction

# 1 – Suicide Burger: Burger King

Bring your defibrillators. This thing is a heart cap. The Burger King’s Suicide Burger menu item is a cheeseburger that packs the meat seriously.

It contains 4 burgers, 4 slices of cheese, 4 slices of bacon and a special “Burger King” sauce stuffed between two sesame cookies.

There is not much to say about it, sometimes a photo speaks a thousand words. Thousands of meats full of fat and delicious words.