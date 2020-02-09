Here are all the Oscar winners of the 2020 Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Academy Awards, is just around the corner and it will be a big day of filming.
The awards season is coming to an end, which is why I unfortunately have no excuse to write about it anymore Tom Hanks on a weekly basis, but as always we will experience a big bang with this year’s Oscars.
This year’s Academy Awards will dispense with a host for the second year in a row, instead focusing on presenting a great show with performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish, The ceremony will also include a variety of talented moderators Rami Malek, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shia LaBeouf (from whom I can only go will shout “just do it” into the microphone).
We have some big nominations this year Leonardo DiCaprio, Saoirse Ronan, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and even Baby Yoda’s girlfriend Laura Dern Everything ready for awards.
It’s a tough call for Best Film, with fan favorites like Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Joker, Little Women and Parasite have canceled all nominations.
How to watch the Academy Awards:
Of course, we will be here all day to bring you up to date after each award ceremony and to give you our latest insights into fashion, speeches and all the celebrity drama. But if you want to play along at home (or watch from the office while your boss thinks you have a serious case of runs), we’ve set out exactly where and when you can see everything from the watch glorious after party.
And the Oscar goes to:
Here is the full list of nominees in each category. Look back all day because the winners are in bold.
best picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
direction
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Fame
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History
Saoirse Ronan – Little women
Charlize Theron – bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – marriage history
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – bomb
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Lawrence Scher – Joker
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Robert Richardson – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Costume design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges – Joker
Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Documentary (feature)
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Documentary (short topic)
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
cut
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford V Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth – Joker
Yang Jinmo – parasite
International feature film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and fame (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Make-up and hair styling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou – Joker
Jeremy Woodhead – Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole – 1917
Music (original score)
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Alexandre Desplat – Little women
Randy Newman – marriage history
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (original song)
Randy Newman – I can’t let you turn away from Toy Story 4
Elton John and Bernie Taupin – (I will love myself again) from Rocketman
Dianne Warren – I stand with you from the breakthrough
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Into the Unknown from Frozen II
Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo – Get Up From Harriet
product design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková – Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo – Parasite
Short film (animated)
Daria Kashcheeva – Dcera (daughter)
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – Hair Love
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson – Kitbull
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre – unforgettable
Siqi Song – sister
Short film (live action)
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon – Brotherhood
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club
Marshall Curry – The Neighbour’s Window
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre – Saria
Delphine Girard – A sister
Sound Editing
Donald Sylvester – Ford V Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray – Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate – 1917
Wylie Stateman – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
sound mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano – Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow – Ford V Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland – Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Visual effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick – Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli – The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman – The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Writing (adapted script)
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
Greta Gerwig – Little women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Writing (original screenplay)
Rian Johnson – knife out
Noah Baumbach – marriage history
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – parasite
