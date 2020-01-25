Here are all the wild records that were broken in this year’s Triple J Hottest 100

This year’s Triple J Hottest 100 was an absolutely wild time. Most of us spent the day discussing whether Denzel curry Bulls On Parade (like a version) or Sounds and me Dance Monkey would take first place just to have the 18 year old bad guy Billie Eilish Top of the charts.

Regardless of who you voted for or who, in your opinion, was absolutely robbed, it was a huge year for the hottest Hundo.

So take a quick look at some statistics and records from the 2019 countdown.

Sit down, take a seat and let’s crack a few numbers, baby.

First of all, this year’s Hundo had the most votes cast with a whopping 3,211,596 votes.

Women not only took first place but also dominated the votes: 56% of the votes came from women, 42% from boys and 2% from voters who identify themselves as non-binary or unspecified gender.

Not to mention that Greening Australia raised a whopping $ 222,000 during the countdown. More will follow when the hottest 200 starts on Monday.

Our joint effort has also helped to break a whole bunch of new records Triple J:

First (ever) female solo artist to win the Hottest 100: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Youngest winner of the hottest 100: Billie Eilish (again)

Billie Eilish (again) Highest diagram like a version: Denzel Curry – bulls on parade

Denzel Curry – bulls on parade Highest chart of indigenous artists: Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum Most songs in the countdown 2019: Billie Eilish (again)

Billie Eilish (again) Most LAVs appear in a specific countdown: Denzel Curry – Bulls on parade (rage against the machine), Lime Cordiale – I touch myself (Divinyls), Alex Lahey – Welcome to the black parade (My Chemical Romance), Skeggs – Here comes your husband (Pixies)

Denzel Curry – Bulls on parade (rage against the machine), Lime Cordiale – I touch myself (Divinyls), Alex Lahey – Welcome to the black parade (My Chemical Romance), Skeggs – Here comes your husband (Pixies) Longest time between the hottest 100s – Slipknot classified 2000 for Wait And Bleed.

Taking out the hottest 100 top tracks is a huge success, possibly a bigger success than an aria (I can only say). In order to win this coveted competition, your song must be so good that fans actively select it before any other song that has been released over a period of 365 days. It is no small thing.

Congratulations to Billie Eilish and all of the incredibly talented Australian artists who participated in this year’s countdown.

And congratulations, it’s damn hard to narrow down all your favorite songs to the top 10. You deserve a drink, a snack, or a nap.

Another great year of music.

Image:

AAP Image / Brendon Thorne