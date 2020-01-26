Here are all the winners of the 2020 Grammys – Rolling List

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles tonight (January 26). The nominations are headed by Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Lizzo has the most chances of winning a trophy at the city’s Staples Center, with eight nominations. Eilish has won six awards, including “Record Of The Year”, “Album Of The Year”, “Best New Artist” and “Song Of The Year”.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have also received several nominations in the pop categories dominated by women this year. Meanwhile, other nods go to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend, and in the Rock Album category, The Cranberries have received a nomination for their last album, “In The End”, which was finalized after the award ceremony became the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018.

The night is accompanied by performances by greats like Eilish, Grande, Lizzo and Aerosmith, who will perform without their drummer Joey Kramer. Lil Nas X will also appear with some of the artists who have worked with him on the various remixes of his hit single “Old Town Road”, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS.

Stay in touch with NME.COM to find out all the winners and headlines when the ceremony begins before the broadcast at 12:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. GMT). The television ceremony begins at 5:00 p.m. (1:00 a.m.GMT).

The full list of 2020 Grammys winners is as follows:

Record of the year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Hard Place”, H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell!”, Lana Del Rey

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

Thanks, Ariana Grande

“I knew her,” H.E.R.

“7”, Lil Nas X

“Because I love you (deluxe)”, Lizzo

“Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that,” Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place”, H.E.R.

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“Someone you loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

Best new artist

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Panzer and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

“You need to calm down,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo / group performance

“Friend”, Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita”, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Si”, Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé

“Watch Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls”, Barbra Streisand

Best pop vocal album

“The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

Thanks, Ariana Grande

‘No. 6 Collaborations Project ”, Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

“I have to keep going,” The Chemical Brothers winner

“Piece of Your Heart”, Meduza with Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour”, Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ ign

Best dance / electronic album

‘LP5’, apparatus

“No Geography”, The Chemical Brothers winner

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)”, “Flume”

“Solace,” Rufus Du Sol

“Weather,” Tycho

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Ancestral Recall,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Star People Nation,” Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! “, Mark Guiliana

“Elevate”, salad

“Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela – winner

Best rock performance

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too bad, rival sons

Best metal performance

“Astorlus – The Great Octopus”, Candlemass With Tony Iommi

Humanicide, angel of death

“Bow Down,” I predominate

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest”, tool

Best rock song

‘Fear Inoculum’, tool

“Try It”, 1975

“Harmony Hall,” Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock album

“Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues”, Cage The Elephant

“In the end,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I predominate

“Wild roots”, rival sons

Best alternative music album

“U.F.O.F.”, Big Thief

“Take Shape,” James Blake

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

Best R&B performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could Have Been”, H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller

Just how I feel, Lizzo with Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

“Come Home”, Anderson .Paak With André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Constant Love”, India.Arie

Jerome, Lizzo

“Real games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love”, PJ Morton with Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song

“Could Have Been”, H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller

“Look at me now,” Emily King

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown with Drake

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

“Sayso”, PJ Morton with JoJo

Best urban contemporary album

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“Because I love you (deluxe)”, Lizzo

“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn,” Nao

“Being human in public,” Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album

“1123”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted,” Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai”, Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson

Best rapper performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville With J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – winner

‘Impact’, offset with Cardi B

Best rap / sung performance

“Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin”, mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London”, Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best rap song

“Bad Idea”, YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper

“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross with Drake

‘A Lot’, 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole – winner

“Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Suge,” DaBaby

Best rap album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III”, Dreamville

“Championships”, Meek Mill

“I am> I was”, 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler, the creator

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

Best country solo performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson winner

“God’s Land,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country duo / group performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you),” brothers Osborne

“Speechless”, Dan + Shay

“The Daughters”, Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker winner

“Girl Goin Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“It all comes in the wash,” Miranda Lambert

“Some of It,” Eric Church

“Speechless”, Dan + Shay

Best country album

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth,” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel,” Annie’s pistol

“Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett

“While I’m livin,” Tanya Tucker winner

Best New Age album

“Fairy Dreams,” David Arkenstone

“Tribute to Kindness,” David Darling

“Wings”, Peter Kater – winner

“Verve,” Sebastian Plano

“Deva,” Deva Premal

Best improvised jazz solo

“Elsewhere”, Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho”, Randy Brecker, soloist winner

“Tomorrow is the question,” Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing”, Christian McBride, soloist

Best jazz vocal album

“Thirsty spirit”, Sara Gazarek

“Love & Liberation”, Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together,” Catherine Russell

“12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding winner

“Screenplay”, The Tierney Sutton Band

Best jazz instrumental album

“In the key of the universe,” Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between Shadow and Soul”, Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBrides New Jawn,” Christian McBride

‘Finding Gabriel’, Brad Mehldau – winner

“Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet

Best big jazz ensemble album

“Triple Helix,” Anat Cohen Tentet

“Dance in Nowhere,” Miho Hazama

“Hiding Out,” Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band – winner

“One Day Wonder”, Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz album

“Antidote”, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band – winner

‘Variety!: Music by John Finbury’, Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

“Una Noche Con Ruben Blades”, jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

caribDavid Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera”, Miguel Zenón

Best gospel performance / song

“Love Theory”, Kirk Franklin – winner

‘Talkin’ Bout Jesus ’, Gloria Gaynor With Yolanda Adams

“See the Light”, Travis Greene with Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the name,” Koryn Hawthorne with Natalie Grant

“This is a movie (live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best contemporary Christian music performance / song

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns

“God Only Knows” for King & Country & Dolly Parton winners

“I haven’t seen it yet,” Danny Gokey

“God is not done with you (single version)”, Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams

Best gospel album

“Long live love,” Kirk Franklin winner

“Goshen,” Donald Lawrence presents the tri-city singers

“Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore

“Settle Here,” William Murphy

Something is happening! A Christmas album, CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

“I know a ghost,” Crowder

“Burn the Ships” for KING & COUNTRY winners

“I haven’t seen it yet,” Danny Gokey

“The Elements”, TobyMac

“Holy Roar,” Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel album

‘Deeper Roots: Where Bluegrass Grows’, Steven Curtis Chapman

“Testimony”, Gloria Gaynor – winner

“Deeper Oceans,” Joseph Habedank

“His name is Jesus,” Tim Menzies

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists)”, Jerry Salley, producer

Best Latin Pop album

“Vida”, Luis Fonsi

“11:11”, Maluma

“Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner

“#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz – winner

“Fantasy”, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“X 100Pre”, Bad Bunny

“Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura”, iLe

“El Mal Querer”, Rosalia winner

Best regional Mexican album (including Tejano)

“Caminado,” Joss Favela

“Percepcion”, Intocable

“Poco a Poco”, La Energia Norteña

“20 Aniversario”, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

“De Ayer Para Siempre”, Mariachi Los Camperos – winner

Best tropical Latin album

“Opus”, Marc Anthony – winner

“Tiempo Al Tiempo”, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela. Vicente Garcia

“Literally”, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“A journey through Cuban music”, Aymée Nuviola winner

Best performance from American Roots

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

‘Father Mountain’, Calexico and Iron & Wine

“I’m on my way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call my name”, I’m with her

‘Faraway Look’, Yola

Best American roots song

“Black Myself”, our local daughters

“Call my name”, I’m with her

“Crossing to Jerusalem”, Rosanne Cash

‘Faraway Look’, Yola

“I don’t want to ride on rails anymore,” Vince Gill

Best Americana album

“Years to Burn”, Calexico and Iron & Wine

“Who are you now?” Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb Mo

“Tales of America”, J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire,” Yola

Best bluegrass album



Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Trouble, Tears & Anger”, The Po “Ramblin” Boys

“Royal Traveler,” Missy Raines

“If you can’t stand the heat,” Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best traditional blues album

“Kingfish”, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Big, dark & ​​handsome”, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – winner

“Sitting on the Blues,” Bobby Rush

“Baby, please come home,” Jimmie Vaughan

“Spectacular Class,” Jontavious Willis

Best contemporary blues album

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Venom & Faith,” Larkin Poe

“Brighter Days” by Robert Randolph & The Family Band

“Someone save me,” Sugaray Rayford

‘Keep On’, Southern Avenue

Best folk album

“My best job so far,” Andrew Bird

‘Rearrange my heart’, Che Apalache

“Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin – winner

“Evening Machines,” Gregory Alan Isakov

“Front Porch,” Joy Williams

Best regional roots music album

‘Kalawai’Anui’, Amy Hānaiali’i

“When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs”, Northern Cree

“Good time,” Ranky Tanky winner

“Recorded at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2019”, Rebirth Brass Band

‘Hawaiian Lullaby’ (various artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Best reggae album

“Rapture”, coffee winner

“As I am,” Julian Marley

“The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

“Mass manipulation,” Steel Pulse

‘More work to do’, Third World

Best World Music album

“Gece”, Altin Gün

“What Heat”, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest under the direction of Jules Buckley

“African Giant,” Burna Boy

‘Fanm D’Ayiti’, Nathalie Joachim With Spectral Quartet

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best music album for kids

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype”, Jon Samson – winner

‘Fly up!’. Caspar baby pants

“I love rainy days,” Daniel Tashian

“The Love”, Alphabet Rockers

‘Winterland’, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best spoken album

“Beastie Boys Book”, (various artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

“Become,” Michelle Obama winner

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor, ”Eric Alexandrakis

‘Mr. Know-it-all’. John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory”, “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory”

Best comedy album

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

‘Relatable’, Ellen DeGeneres

“Right now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best music theater album

Not too proud: the life and times of temptation

Hades Town

Moulin Rouge! The musical

The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites

Oklahoma!

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood

rocket Man

Spider-Man: In the spider verse

A star is born – winner

Best Score soundtrack for visual media

Avengers: Endgame

Chernobyl – winner

Game of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins returns

Best song for visual media

“The Ballad of the Lonely Cowboy”, By: Toy Story 4

‘Girl in the Movies’, by: Dumplin

“I will never love again”, (film version), by: A star is born – winner

“Sprit”, from: The Lion King

Suspirium, By: Suspiria

Best instrumental composition

“Begin Again”, Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band under the direction of Vince Mendoza

“Crucible for Crisis”, Brian Lynch Big Band

“Love, a beautiful force”, Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

“Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams winner

“Walkin ‘Funny,” Christian McBride

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers

“Hedwig’s Theme”, Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams

“La Novena”, Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

“Love, a beautiful force”, Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

“Moon River”, Jacob Collier – winner

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“All Night Long”, Jacob Collier With Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – winner

“Jolene,” Sara Gazarek

“Marry Me a Little”, Cyrille Aimee

“Over the Rainbow,” Trisha Yearwood

“12 little spells (thoracic spine)”, Esperanza Spalding

Best recording package

Anonimas & Resilientes

“Chris Cornell” winner

“Hold That Tiger”

“I i”

“Intellexuell”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition package

“Anima”

“Gold in the Brass Age”

“1963: New Directions”

“The radio recordings 1939-1945”

“Woodstock: Back in the garden – The archive for the final 50th anniversary” – winner

Best album notes

“The Complete Cuban Jam Session”. Judy Cantor-Navas, author of album notes (Various Artists)

“The Gospel According to Malaco”. Robert Marovich, note writer (Various Artists)

“Pedal Steel + Four Corners”. Brendan Greaves, note writer of the album (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection”. Jeff Place, note writer of the album (Pete Seeger)

“Stax” 68: A Memphis Story. Steve Greenberg, note writer (Various Artists) – winner

Best historical album

“The Chickasaw County Girl – The Complete Capitol Masters,” Bobbie Gentry

“The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall”, Vladimir Horowitz

’Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese ambient, environmental and new age music 1980-1990’, Various Artists

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection”, Pete Seeger – winner

“Woodstock: Back in the garden – The archive for the 50th anniversary”, various artists

Best engineered album, not classic

“All of these things,” Thomas Dybdahl

“Ella Mai”, Ella Mai

“Run Home Slow”, the Teskey Brothers

“Landscape,” Emily King

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?”, Billie Eilish winner

Producer of the year, not classic

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best remix recording

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna) – winner

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)”, Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)”, Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix)”, Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)”, David Gerard C. Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C. Dewaele, Remixer (Marie Davidson)

Best immersive audio album

Chain tripping, yacht

“Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances”, Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra

“Lux”, Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

“The Orchestra Organ”, Jan Kraybill

“The Redeemer”, bad thinking

Best engineered album, classic

‘Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir’, International Contemporary Ensemble

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9”, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

‘Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio’, Hermitage Piano Trio

“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet

“Wolfe: fire in my mouth”, Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally

Producer of the year, classic

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

Best orchestral performance

“Brucker, Symphony No. 9”, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

“Copland: Billy the Kid,” Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Norman: Sustain, Los Angeles Philharmonic

“Transatlantic”, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

‘Weiberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21 ’, Birmingham City Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica

Best opera recording

“Benjamin: Lessons in Love and Violence”, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House

‘Berg: Wozzeck’, Dutch Philharmonic; Choir of the Dutch National Opera

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, chamber ensemble of the Boston Early Music Festival; Boston Early Music Festival vocal ensemble

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Choir

“Wagner: Lohengrin”, Piotr Beczała, Anja

Best choir performance

“Boyle: Travel,” The Crossing

“Durufle: Complete Chroral Works”, Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir

“The hope of love”, Conspirare

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom”, Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers

‘Smith, K.: The Arch in Heaven’, The Crossing

Best chamber music / small ensemble performance

“Cerrone, the pieces that fall to earth,” Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

‘Freedom & Faith’, PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum”, Third Coast Percussion

‘Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio’, Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw Orange,” Attacca Quartet

Best classic instrumental solo

“The Berlin Recital”, Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto”, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite, Philadelphia Orchestra

“The Orchestra Organ”, Jan Kraybill

‘Torke: Sky, concerto for violin’, Albany Symphony

Best classic solo vocal album

“Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by György Kurtag”, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Sky music, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

“Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner Songs Op. 35 ‘, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion

“Songplay”, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, companions (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

“A Te, O Cara,” Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best classic compendium

“American Originals 1918”, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

“Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4” Heichalos “; guitar concert; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

“Meltzer: Songs and Structures”, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

“The Poetry of Places”, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

“Saariaho: True Fire; trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

Best classic composition

“Berme: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra”, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra)

‘Higdon: Harp Concert’, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major”, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain”, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Shaw: Orange”, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

“Wolfe: fire in my mouth”, Julia Wolfe, composer

Best music video

“We have to try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane”, FKA branches

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – winner

“Glad he left,” Tove Lo

Best music film

Homecoming – winner

Remember my name

Birth of the cool

Shangri-La

Anima