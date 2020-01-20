Here are all the winners of the 2020 SAG Prize

At the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California, finished statuettes made of solid bronze are known, which are known as “The Actor”. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards stand out from other Hollywood shows for an obvious reason, and while the idea of ​​honoring actors is sometimes a little hard to bear, nominations and honors often emerge that differ from the usual suspects. This was certainly the case on Sunday evening (January 19) when the cast of Parasite became the first cast of a foreign language film in the show’s history to win the night’s grand prize, “Outstanding Performance of a Cast in a Film”.

That night, Robert De Niro also received a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Jennifer Aniston celebrated a surprising victory for her work on the Morning Show. You can see the full list of winners below (winners in each category are in bold).

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film:

parasite

bomb

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (bomb)

Renée Zellweger

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:

Christian Bale (Ford vs. Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series:

Sam Rockwell (Fosse / Verdon)

Mahershala Ali (true detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When You See Us)

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series:

Big little lies

The crown

game of Thrones

The story of the maid

Strange things

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:

Sterling K. Brown (We Are)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbor (Stranger Things)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss

Outstanding performance of an actress in a television film or mini-series:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Incredible)

Joey King

Emily Watson

Michelle Williams

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:

Jamie Foxx (Mercy Only)

Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)

Al Pacino (Irishman)

Joe Pesci (Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role:

Laura Dern (marriage story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (bomb)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (bomb)

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a comedy series:

Barry

fleabag

The Kominsky method

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Schitts Creek

Outstanding achievement of an actress in a comedy series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Christina Applegate (dead for me)

Alex Borstein (The wonderful woman Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Wonderful Woman Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Wonderful Woman Maisel)

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:

game of Thrones

GLOW

Strange things

the Walking Dead

Guardian

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a film:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

