Here are all the winners of the Oscars 2020 – Rolling List

The Oscars 2020 are underway tonight (February 9) in Los Angeles, where Joker is ahead with eleven nominations.

The Joaquin Phoenix-awarded film could take home trophies in categories such as “Best Film”, “Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Actor for Phoenix”. The Irishman is just behind with ten nods, including two nominations as supporting actor (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and the best director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ first World War 1917 film also stoked 10 nods.

Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are candidates for the best actress – the only award that nominates a person of color (Harriets Cynthia Erivo). In the meantime, it has been a strong year for the streaming platform Netflix, which has expanded its largest nomination list at the Oscars with its original films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.

The full list of winners looks like this (will be updated as it happens):

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

direction

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendes)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas (pain and fame)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)

Saorise Ronan (little women)

Charlize Theron (bomb)

Renee Zellwegger

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (Irishman)

Joe Pesci (Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Winner

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern (marriage story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (little women)

Margot Robbie (bomb)

Custom screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

The two popes

Original screenplay

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time in Hollywood

original score

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short film

Dcera

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Live action short film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

cut

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

cinematography

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

documentary

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Brief documentary topic

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

parasite

Make-up and hair styling

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)

“I will love myself again” (Rocketman)

“I stand with you” (breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Get up” (Harriet)

product design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite