Here are all the winners of the Oscars 2020 – Rolling List

The Oscars 2020 are underway tonight (February 9) in Los Angeles, where Joker is ahead with eleven nominations.
The Joaquin Phoenix-awarded film could take home trophies in categories such as “Best Film”, “Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Actor for Phoenix”. The Irishman is just behind with ten nods, including two nominations as supporting actor (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and the best director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ first World War 1917 film also stoked 10 nods.
Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are candidates for the best actress – the only award that nominates a person of color (Harriets Cynthia Erivo). In the meantime, it has been a strong year for the streaming platform Netflix, which has expanded its largest nomination list at the Oscars with its original films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.
The full list of winners looks like this (will be updated as it happens):
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
direction
The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas (pain and fame)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)
Saorise Ronan (little women)
Charlize Theron (bomb)
Renee Zellwegger
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (Irishman)
Joe Pesci (Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Winner
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern (marriage story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (little women)
Margot Robbie (bomb)
Custom screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
The two popes
Original screenplay
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time in Hollywood
original score
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Live action short film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
Sound Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
cut
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
cinematography
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
documentary
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Brief documentary topic
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite
Make-up and hair styling
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)
“I will love myself again” (Rocketman)
“I stand with you” (breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Get up” (Harriet)
product design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite