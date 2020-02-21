[here-are-naomi-campbell’s-curated-afrobeats-playlist-for-black-history-month]

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has teamed up with new music streaming system Apple to curate a particular playlist in honor of Black Heritage Month.

The listing, impressed by her really like for Afrobeats options tracks from A-list artistes like, Drake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Teni, 2Face Idibia, and other regional skills.

In a put up, Campbell, 49, spoke about the approach driving curating this playlist.

Guidance Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

“Afrobeats can make me truly feel delighted whenever I hear it. Folks just go to a different degree it will make you want to dance and go. Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ are music that give me inner thoughts I just can’t get somewhere else. I love the seem of ‘Anybody.’ I like the stay sound of the band and Burna’s voice on top of it. It’s a new seem but it sounds like stay new music, which is scarce these days. I’m all about rhythm and bass, and I love the slow develop of ‘Joro.’ It’s a captivating, deep, sensual tune, like it’s relocating ahead to reveal some thing from inside.”

Check out out some of the tracks beneath:

1. WizKid – Joro

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="469" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FCUk7rIBBAE?feature=oembed" title="WizKid - Joro (Official Video)" width="625"></noscript>

two. Burna Boy – Ye

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lPe09eE6Xio?feature=oembed" title="Burna Boy - Ye (Official Video)" width="625"></noscript>

3. Teni – Case

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hYx5ukr_YWw?feature=oembed" title="Teni - Case (Official Video)" width="625"></noscript>

four. Joe Boy ft Mayorkun – Do not call me again

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mcx3tgOZfYo?feature=oembed" title="Joeboy - Don't Call Me Back (feat. Mayorkun) - Official Video" width="625"></noscript>

five. Davido – Slide

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Iyuym-Gci0?feature=oembed" title="Davido - Fall (Official Video)" width="625"></noscript>

six. Tiwa Savage – Owo mi da

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/izLta12MCyA?feature=oembed" title="Tiwa Savage - Owo Mi Da" width="625"></noscript>

seven. Olamide – Wo

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j2u5Gbadn7o?feature=oembed" title="Olamide - Wo!!" width="625"></noscript>

8. Naira Marley – Soapy