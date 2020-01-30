Here are the 10 best films by Joaquin Phoenix before the joker (and the 5 worst)

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​one of the best known actors of our generation. As a rare talent, he has proven that he is an actor who can take on any type of character and make him his own. For his exceptional achievements, he was awarded a Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and four Oscar nominations.

Joaquin grew up in a family of actors and first appeared in 1982 on the television series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers alongside his brother River. After an overdose of drugs cost his brother his life in 1993, Joaquin took a few years after acting. In 1995, he returned to the scene and played a dark killer with Nicole Kidman in To Die For.

Joaquin has over 50 credits on IMDb and most recently added producing credits to his name. Although his talent is undeniable, he still had some bad roles.

15 BEST: Gladiator for its intensity

In 2000, Joaquin played the role of Commodus in the critically acclaimed Ridley Scott production Gladiator. He and Russell Crowe were praised for their ability to play such intense characters in the hugely successful historical action film. Though Russell Crowe was nominated for and won the Oscar for Best Actor, the ceremonies ignored Phoenix’s performance.

14 BEST: Sign to keep us out

Signs was released in 2002 when films about inexplicable phenomena were a hot asset (The Sixth Sense was released in 1999). Joaquin Phoenix played the role of Merrill Hess, a pastor’s brother, who tries to bring his niece and nephew to safety while paranormal events occur on their family farm.

13 WORST: The village for its one-dimensional characters

The Village is certainly not the best work by M. Night Shyamalan, nor is it Joaquin Phoenix’s best performance. Despite a decent plot, the characters are one-dimensional and boring and don’t support the context of the film. Even Roger Ebert rated it very bad when it was released in 2004.

12 BEST: Go the line for the perfect representation of a beautiful love story

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash may not have had a perfect marriage, but they have united their love of music and each other to the end. Walk The Line is a wonderful journey through the greatest musical achievements of couples and their greatest gift to the world: their love story.

11 BEST: We own the night to play a great bad boy

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​pretty good at playing the villain role. In We Own The Night he shows how wide his acting spectrum is. In addition to Eva Mendes and Mark Wahlberg, he perfectly plays the role of the heroic bartender who has to save his family from the Russian mob.

10 WORST: Ladder 49 Too clichéd

Head 49 had all the elements to be an entertaining fire fighter movie, but she missed the goal of being too general. Jack Morrison, played by Phoenix, is a fireman trapped in a burning building and going through different parts of his life while passed out and waiting to be rescued. A good concept, but with poor delivery.

9 BEST: Reservation route for depth of character

Reservation Road is an extraordinary film that tells the story of two families who have intertwined after a tragic accident. Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of the grieving father, who is looking for justice in this career-shaping role. With a screenplay by Oscar-nominated Terry George, it’s worth at least a watch.

8 BEST: Two lovers for representing the complexity of love

In Two Lovers, Joaquin Phoenix plays Leonard Kraditor, a man between the woman his parents would love to marry and a fiery new neighbor. This role allowed him to demonstrate his emotional range in a film that deals with matters of the heart in a complex but very understandable way.

7 WORST: I’m still here because it’s messy

I’m Still Here caused a stir in 2010 when it was released. The film is a Casey Affleck production and follows actor Joaquin Phoenix as he moves from actor to would-be rapper as the camera records his forays into Hollywood and life in general. What started out as a great concept ended up with a very messy result.

6 BEST: you for originality

Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore in Her, a romantic drama from 2013 that shows how thin the line between science fiction and reality is. Most of the film focuses on Theodore as his conversations with a digital friend develop into a serious romance. The role is original and one of the best in his repertoire.

5 BEST: The master for his emotional impact

The Master is a film that evokes a lot of emotions in two hours. Joaquin Phoenix plays Freddie Quell, a Navy veteran who returns from the war and needs to understand his past experiences and future plans. A brilliant representation of the depth of human emotions.

4 WORST: The immigrant who is too boring

On paper, The Immigrant has all the components for a great film. An all-star cast, great writers, and a decent screenplay. Somehow this film doesn’t captivate viewers, and the performances are consistently slow and boring. Joaquin Phoenix certainly had better roles than this one.

3 BEST: You have never really been here to flawlessly portray a complicated figure

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​characterized by complicated roles. Characters with deep emotional or emotional grief come to him naturally, and this also applies to his role as Joe in “You’ve never really been here”. The mystery / drama has so many levels that you have to look at it twice to confirm what the subject is.

2 BEST: The Sisters Brothers because they are a great cowboy

Not every actor can play a good cowboy, but Joaquin Phoenix did it in the drama by Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers. Phoenix plays Charlie Sisters, an assassin who tirelessly hunts for gold in the most unlikely places. This film is a fantastic cast and a modern twist on the western genre and definitely a hit.

1 WORD: Maria Magdalena for trying to be Jesus

Jesus Christ is a difficult task and unfortunately Joaquin Phoenix missed the goal in Maria Magdalena. The film focuses on the love story between Jesus and Mary and generally received mediocre reviews from critics. This story may have been told too often and in too many ways.

