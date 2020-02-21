[here-are-the-10-biggest-news-stories-of-the-week]

Watch Jason Momoa play Ozzy Osbourne in new video



Ozzy Osbourne has released a teaser clip for his new song Scary Little Green Men – starring Jason Momoa as the singer. The Game Of Thrones actor appears dressed as the Black Sabbath icon, complete with cape and rings before approaching the microphone and singing along with the music. Check it out!

US Army pay tribute to Neil Peart with stunning cover of Time Stand Still



The United States Army Band have released a cover of Rush’s Hold Your Fire track Time Stand Still as a tribute to Neil Peart. The video was shared on Rush’s social media channels, with the US Army Band deciding to record the song as Sergeant First Class Tim Whalen is a lifelong Rush fan.

Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour dates to seek further medical treatment



Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his upcoming North American tour earlier this week. The Sabbath icon was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 trek in Atlanta on May 27, but with the vocalist still getting back to full fitness after his fall at home last year he’s called off the dates to seek further medical treatment in Europe. However, he later claimed the dates were “postponed” rather than cancelled.

Primus announce Rush covers tour: A Tribute To Kings



Primus have revealed that they’ll head out on tour across North America this summer on a Rush covers tour. Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Tim Alexander will play a total of 46 dates, with Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles joining them on the run.

Slipknot reveal first Knotfest At Sea lineup



In November last year, Slipknot announced the first details about their inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise. This week, the first eight artists who will be joining Corey Taylor and co. have been announced, and they are Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token, with more to be announced in due course.

Slipknot’s “crazy” Tortilla Man scarred his face by smashing his head into drum kit



Corey Taylor says new Slipknot member, affectionately know as Tortilla Man, has brought fresh energy into the band – and has recalled the moment when the percussionist injured himself onstage.

Black Sabbath debut: Woman from cover finally identified 50 years on



This week saw Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album celebrate its 50th anniversary. And while we were all listening to the album again to mark the occasion, the mystery woman who appeared on the iconic cover art came forward for the first time.

Listen to Bon Jovi’s anthemic new single Limitless



Bon Jovi have released their new single Limitless. Described by the band as an “anthemic rocker encouraging optimism in an uncertain world”, Limitless is the second song to be released ahead of their upcoming album new Bon Jovi: 2020.

Watch Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and more pay tribute to Ginger Baker



Footage has emerged of Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers and others jamming Cream and Blind Faith songs in tribute to Ginger Baker. The performances took place on February 17 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, at a show organised to celebrate the work of the legendary Cream drummer, died in October at the age of 80.

Ex-Anthrax singer Dan Nelson pleads guilty to beating up two pensioners



Ex-Anthrax singer Dan Nelson has pleaded guilty to assaulting two elderly men after a gig in New York. Nelson, who fronted the thrash icons from 2007 to 2009, was accused of punching James Paolino, 75, and Philip Falcone, 74, in an elevator at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport hotel in Queens on August 30, 2019.

Find all the big news stories from February 10-14 below

Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrate Oscar success



Rocketman may have been overlooked in many of this year’s Oscar categories, but Elton John and Bernie Taupin were celebrating after (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again won the Best Original Song award. And Elton even played the track on the night.

Voyager just miss out on representing Australia at Eurovision 2020



Yes, you read that right – Voyager could have been on stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest representing Australia in Rotterdam. Sadly, Danny Estrin and co didn’t quite make it. Still, they were given a mention on national television. Maybe next year?

A petition has been started to get AC/DC to play the Super Bowl



The Super Bowl half-time show hasn’t really rocked in recent years, with the NFL choosing mainstream artists to play rather than something a little heavier. Now a petition has been started to try and have AC/DC play – and it’s a campaign that’s been backed by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

Corey Taylor: I’ve come so close to walking away from Slipknot



Reflecting on his career earlier this week, Corey Taylor revealed there had been moments when he had considered quitting Slipknot – but was glad that he had stayed with the Iowa heavyweights.

Budgie’s Burke Shelley refuses surgery for life-threatening condition



Budgie’s Burke Shelley said that he’s decided to turn down surgery for an aortic aneurysm as he fears having an operation could result in spinal damage, which could leave him in a wheelchair.

Black metal fan pleads guilty to church burning charges



After he was arrested in connection with fires at three historically African-American churches in Louisiana last year, black metal fan Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Matthews said he had started the fires to help raise his profile as a musician.

Pearl Jam share their new single through the power of the moon



Pearl Jam’s new single Superblood Wolfmoon will be officially unveiled next week. Bu those keen to get a first taste of the new material should ready their phone and aim for the moon.

Joey Kramer rejoins Aerosmith in Las Vegas



After the much-publicised legal spat in January over his place in the band, drummer Joey Kramer rejoined his Aerosmith bandmates at their Las Vegas show on Monday evening.

Mike Portnoy pay tribute to Rush’s Neil Peart… on a tiny drum kit for charity



Mike Portnoy paid tribute to late Rush great Neil Peart by bashing his way through a selection of Rush classics on a tiny drum kit. The kit is now being auctioned, with the money raised going to brain cancer research.

Ozzy Osbourne been battling Parkinson’s since 2003



Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease became public knowledge last month after the former Black Sabbath vocalist’s appearance on Good Morning America. And this week, it emerged that Ozzy was first diagnosed back in 2003.

Dave Grohl says a new Foo Fighters album is in the can



This year marks Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary – and it might just be possible that we’ll see a new album from them. Why? Well, this week Dave Grohl admitted that a new record was “finished.” Hopefully it’ll be out sooner rather than later.

Late Cynic drummer Sean Reinert has organ donor wishes denied



The husband of late Cynic and Death drummer Sean Reinert claimed this week that authorities in the US had refused to allow the musician’s organs to be donated because of his sexuality. Tim said: “The government would rather let people waiting for a transplant die than give them one of Sean’s organs. As his husband it makes me sick to my stomach and incredibly angry.”

Brian May thanks fans for support after Australian video ambush



Queen guitarist Brian May issued a statement after a cameraman got in his face when the band touched down in Brisbane earlier this week. May wasn’t happy with the attention he received and moved to explain why he was upset.

Find all the big news stories from February 3 – 8 below

Ian Anderson, Ivan L. Moody, Dave Mustaine (Image credit: Press Materials)

Check out Leprous’ drum video for The Sky Is Red



Norwegian proggers Leprous launch drum playthrough video ahead of European tour.

Code Orange release video for new track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole



Code Orange have released a new video for second track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole taken off their forthcoming LP Underneath.

Five Finger Death Punch drop lyric video for new track Living The Dream



Watch 5FDP’s lyric video for Living The Dream, the third single taken from their forthcoming album F8.

Lamb Of God release video for new single Checkmate



Watch Lamb Of God’s video for Checkmate – their first new music in five years – taken from forthcoming self-titled album.

The Rolling Stones announce 2020 North American tour



The Rolling Stones will play 15 shows on the No Filter North American tour

Ian Anderson on reuniting Jethro Tull: “it’s a tricky one”



Ian Anderson says he’s always felt awkward at the prospect of a Jethro Tull reunion

Steve Hackett to publish autobiography



A Genesis In My Bed by Steve Hackett will be published in July

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson: I didn’t snub Jimmy Page



Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson denies telling Jimmy Page he didn’t want to write with him.

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man finally unmasked



Identity of Slipknot’s mystery percussionist confirmed… in a cave in Slovenia

Soundgarden learned of Chris Cornell death via Facebook



Soundgarden reveal they saw the news of singer’s suicide online, as dispute with widow escalates.

Guns N’ Roses announce North American tour



Guns N’ Roses will play 19 stadium shows across North America this summer – kicking off on Independence Day.

Music world pays tribute to Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill



Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello pay tribute to influential Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill, who has died at 64.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is “100% free of cancer”



Megadeth leader reveals he had to undergo 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions after he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

Find all the big news stories from January 26 – Feb 1 below

Death and Cynic drummer Sean Reinert dead at 48



It was reported earlier this week that Death and Cynic drummer Sean Reinert had died at the age of 48. Reinert was found unresponsive by a family member who called emergency services. He was taken to hospital but life-saving procedures proved ineffective and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Grammy Award winners announced



The annual Grammy Awards once again threw up the usual list of surprises and baffling presentations, with lightweight Kentucky alt-rockers Cage The Elephant winning the award for Best Rock Album. There was also successes for Tool, Gary Clarke Jr. and a posthumous award for the late Chris Cornell.

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin dead at 53



Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin died at the start of the week, with the news confirmed by his bandmates on social media. Tributes from the world of rock and metal have poured in since, with COC adding to the tributes on Thursday.

Metallica’s James Hetfield returns to public life after rehab stint



Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield made his return to public life in Los Angeles on Thursday, when he attended the opening reception of his Reclaimed Rust car exhibition. The event not only has 10 of his classic cars, but also features Metallica memorabilia, including some of Hetfield’s instruments.

Slipknot’s Clown talks unreleased Look Outside Your Window material



Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said band were looking to release the material they recorded in 2008 during the All Hope Is Gone sessions “on this album cycle.” He added: “It was scheduled for Christmas. I just quit asking, because I don’t want it to interfere with this. And mainly because of what it is. It needs its own space.”

Nine-year-old drummer slays Queens Of The Stone Age classic



When nine-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell uploaded a video showing her playing along to Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows, no one expected it to go viral. But it did… catching the attention of Josh Home and co. in the process.

UK government cuts business rates to help grassroots music venues



A 50% reduction in rates across England and Wales will help support small and medium-sized venues after spate of closures over the course of the last decade – with hopes a similar move can be put in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

My Chemical Romance announce North American tour



The week began with news that My Chemical Romance had announced a third UK show for later this year – and they followed that with news of a North American tour, which was delivered through a spellbinding and lavish short film.

Def Leppard detail The Early Years box set



Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott teased the release of The Early Years box set in December, but this week, the full details were officially announced – and it’s going to be packed with classic cuts, rarities and live tracks.

Fleetwood Mac rule out Lindsey Buckingham return



Mick Fleetwood reported that Fleetwood Mac were committed to moving forward with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell – and that means there’s no room for a possible return for Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired from the group in early 2018.

Dave Mustaine’s daughter Electra joins Megadeth onstage in Paris



Electra Mustaine celebrated her 22nd birthday in style by joining her father Dave Mustaine on stage during Megadeth’s set in Paris on Tuesday night to duet on À Tout Le Monde.

Ozzy Osbourne: I’m not worried about death



Ozzy Osbourne said he worried more about dying when he was younger in a new interview this week, and added: “I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release Live At The Roundhouse



After a series of dazzling live shows, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets are poised to released their first live album and Blu-ray – and it’ll be out before they hit there road across the UK and Europe.