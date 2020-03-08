Here are the 13 biggest news stories of the week

Coronavirus wipes out artists’ touring plans

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many artists’ touring plans this week. Lacuna Coil, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Queen & Adam Lambert have all postponed tours, while Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his planned appearance at South By Southwest. Trivium’s shows and the Hammerfest and HRH AOR festivals were also affected.

Thousands of AC/DC fans celebrate the Highway To Hell

A 10km stretch of the Canning Highway in Perth was closed to general traffic last Sunday to allow a travelling festival dedicated to Bon Scott and AC/DC to take place. And as is that wasn’t enough, the hard-rocking fans even managed to set a new world record.

Yes guitarist Steve Howe: Jon Anderson and I get on really well now

Steve Howe spoke exclusively to this month’s Classic Rock magazine about his acclaimed career and his love-hate relationship with the band’s former frontman Jon Anderson. This is an excerpt from the full interview.

Metallica hail discovery of “The Thing That Should Not Be”

After a new crustacean species was discovered in the Pacific Ocean close to Hawaii and subsequently named after Metallica, the thrash legends responded by saying they had “things in common” with the worm-like creature from the deep.

And speaking of Metallica…

The band this week opened sign-ups for their new vinyl club, which will give fans the chance to grab some discs featuring rare cuts, demos, rough mixes and live rarities.

Kansas reveal their new album

This week, Kansas announced that they’d release their 16th studio album this summer to coincide with their tour with Foreigner and Europe. They also revealed a run of European dates.

Genesis (Image credit: Patrick Balls:Martin Griffin)

Genesis are back!

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks revealed they were bringing Genesis back together for shows in the UK and Ireland. Demand for tickets went through the roof, resulting in the trio adding a further six dates to the original run.

Ghost end Prequelle cycle – unveil Papa Emeritus IV

Ghost brought the curtain down on their Prequelle album cycle this week in Mexico City – but not before Cardinal Copia was anointed PapaEmeritus IV.

Journey sack Steve Smith and Ross Valory

Court documents showed that Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon had fired drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory, and blocked them from performing using the Journey name.

Ozzy Osbourne celebrates Ordinary Man chart success

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man was released last month – and it smashed its way into the top three in the album charts in both the UK and US. It’s Ozzy’s highest-charing solo album in the UK ever.

Chester Bennington: Chris Cornell will be remembered as one of the greatest influences of our time

In his last-ever interview a month before his death, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington paid tribute to his friend Chris Cornell – and the previously unpublished 2017 interview features in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Here’s an excerpt.

Robbie Williams: I turned down the chance to be Queen’s frontman

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams said he was asked to front Queen after working with the band in 2001. Williams also revealed the reasons why he decided to turn Brian May and Roger Taylor down.

Fish reunited with the poem that inspired Marillion’s Jester

Fish was reunited with the original copy of the poem that inspired Marillion’s iconic Jester character, decades after it was lost. The singer wrote the poem, titled The Allotmenton the back of a copy of Genesis’ Duke album in 1980 and gave it to a friend, who he subsequently lost contact with. Now the vocalist has it back.

Find all the big news stories from February 24-29 below

Mick Fleetwood, Ian Anderson, Till Lindemann (Image credit: L-R: Ross Halfin / Stuart Wood / Samantha Qing Xu)

Rammstein launch spectacular time-lapse stage construction video

Rammstein have released a spectacular time-lapse video detailing the amount of equipment and man power required to put together the band’s current live production.

Deep Purple announce new album Whoosh! and European tour

Deep Purple will release their new album Whoosh! on June 12. The rock icons’ 21st album, it marks the third time they have worked with producer Bob Ezrin, who also produced 2017’s InFinite and 2013’s Now What?!

Dee Snider: new AC/DC album will feature ‘jaw-dropping surprises’

The rumoured new AC/DC album will feature “some surprises” regarding Malcolm Young, according to ex-Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider.

‘Long-lost’ debut album from Jazz Sabbath to be finally released after 50 years

2020’s release schedule just got a whole lot more interesting, with news breaking of the release of the “long-lost” debut album by Jazz Sabbath. The album, which features recordings of familiar songs like Faries Wear Boots, Iron Man and Children Of The Grave, is due to make its way into the nation’s record stores on April 10.

The epic setlist from the all-star Peter Green tribute show

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Pete Townshend and Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher joined forces for an all-star tribute to legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett onstage at the Peter Green tribute show (Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Neil Peart tribute gig announced

A tribute gig in honour of Rush drummer Neil Peart is set to take place in May. Peart, who died on January 7 after succumbing to brain cancer, is the subject of A Night For Neil, to be held in his hometown of St Catherines, Ontario on May 16.

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden were right to get rid of me

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno has admitted that the band were right to fire him. Di’Anno, who fronted the metal legends on their self-titled debut album and its follow up Killers, left the band in 1981.

Ian Anderson denies rift with Led Zeppelin and Robert Plant

Ian Anderson has reflected on the supposed ‘feud’ between him and former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant. Jethro Tull toured with Led Zeppelin twice in the United States, and in a recent interview with the eonmusic website, Anderson poured scorn on the rumours that exist of a supposed rift.

Watch James Hetfield make live comeback

Metallica’s James Hetfield has made his first live appearance since leaving rehab. The frontman appeared at tribute gig in Beverley Hills to late US singer Eddie Money, where he sang Money‘s 1977 hit Baby Hold On.

Bon Jovi announce full details of new album Bon Jovi 2020

Bon Jovi have unveiled full details of their new album, Bon Jovi 2020. The follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale is released on May 15. The band have also released a video for new single Limitless.

Find all the big news stories from February 17-21 below

(Image credit: BMG / Future / UMG)

Watch Jason Momoa play Ozzy Osbourne in new video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a teaser clip for his new song Scary Little Green Men – starring Jason Momoa as the singer. The Game Of Thrones actor appears dressed as the Black Sabbath icon, complete with cape and rings before approaching the microphone and singing along with the music. Check it out!

US Army pay tribute to Neil Peart with stunning cover of Time Stand Still

The United States Army Band have released a cover of Rush’s Hold Your Fire track Time Stand Still as a tribute to Neil Peart. The video was shared on Rush’s social media channels, with the US Army Band deciding to record the song as Sergeant First Class Tim Whalen is a lifelong Rush fan.

Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour dates to seek further medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his upcoming North American tour earlier this week. The Sabbath icon was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 trek in Atlanta on May 27, but with the vocalist still getting back to full fitness after his fall at home last year he’s called off the dates to seek further medical treatment in Europe. However, he later claimed the dates were “postponed” rather than cancelled.

Primus announce Rush covers tour: A Tribute To Kings

Primus have revealed that they’ll head out on tour across North America this summer on a Rush covers tour. Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Tim Alexander will play a total of 46 dates, with Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles joining them on the run.

Slipknot reveal first Knotfest At Sea lineup

In November last year, Slipknot announced the first details about their inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise. This week, the first eight artists who will be joining Corey Taylor and co. have been announced, and they are Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token, with more to be announced in due course.

(Image credit: Alexandria Crahan Conway/Roadrunner Records)

Slipknot’s “crazy” Tortilla Man scarred his face by smashing his head into drum kit

Corey Taylor says new Slipknot member, affectionately know as Tortilla Man, has brought fresh energy into the band – and has recalled the moment when the percussionist injured himself onstage.

Black Sabbath debut: Woman from cover finally identified 50 years on

This week saw Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album celebrate its 50th anniversary. And while we were all listening to the album again to mark the occasion, the mystery woman who appeared on the iconic cover art came forward for the first time.

Listen to Bon Jovi’s anthemic new single Limitless

Bon Jovi have released their new single Limitless. Described by the band as an “anthemic rocker encouraging optimism in an uncertain world”, Limitless is the second song to be released ahead of their upcoming album new Bon Jovi: 2020.

Watch Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and more pay tribute to Ginger Baker

Footage has emerged of Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers and others jamming Cream and Blind Faith songs in tribute to Ginger Baker. The performances took place on February 17 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, at a show organised to celebrate the work of the legendary Cream drummer, died in October at the age of 80.

Ex-Anthrax singer Dan Nelson pleads guilty to beating up two pensioners

Ex-Anthrax singer Dan Nelson has pleaded guilty to assaulting two elderly men after a gig in New York. Nelson, who fronted the thrash icons from 2007 to 2009, was accused of punching James Paolino, 75, and Philip Falcone, 74, in an elevator at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport hotel in Queens on August 30, 2019.

Find all the big news stories from February 10-14 below

(Image credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan, Scott Legato, Dave Grohl – Getty)

Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrate Oscar success

Rocketman may have been overlooked in many of this year’s Oscar categories, but Elton John and Bernie Taupin were celebrating after (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again won the Best Original Song award. And Elton even played the track on the night.

Voyager just miss out on representing Australia at Eurovision 2020

Yes, you read that right – Voyager could have been on stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest representing Australia in Rotterdam. Sadly, Danny Estrin and co didn’t quite make it. Still, they were given a mention on national television. Maybe next year?

A petition has been started to get AC/DC to play the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl half-time show hasn’t really rocked in recent years, with the NFL choosing mainstream artists to play rather than something a little heavier. Now a petition has been started to try and have AC/DC play – and it’s a campaign that’s been backed by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

Corey Taylor: I’ve come so close to walking away from Slipknot

Reflecting on his career earlier this week, Corey Taylor revealed there had been moments when he had considered quitting Slipknot – but was glad that he had stayed with the Iowa heavyweights.

Budgie’s Burke Shelley refuses surgery for life-threatening condition

Budgie’s Burke Shelley said that he’s decided to turn down surgery for an aortic aneurysm as he fears having an operation could result in spinal damage, which could leave him in a wheelchair.

Black metal fan pleads guilty to church burning charges

After he was arrested in connection with fires at three historically African-American churches in Louisiana last year, black metal fan Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Matthews said he had started the fires to help raise his profile as a musician.

Pearl Jam (Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Pearl Jam share their new single through the power of the moon

Pearl Jam’s new single Superblood Wolfmoon will be officially unveiled next week. Bu those keen to get a first taste of the new material should ready their phone and aim for the moon.

Joey Kramer rejoins Aerosmith in Las Vegas

After the much-publicised legal spat in January over his place in the band, drummer Joey Kramer rejoined his Aerosmith bandmates at their Las Vegas show on Monday evening.

Mike Portnoy pay tribute to Rush’s Neil Peart… on a tiny drum kit for charity

Mike Portnoy paid tribute to late Rush great Neil Peart by bashing his way through a selection of Rush classics on a tiny drum kit. The kit is now being auctioned, with the money raised going to brain cancer research.

Ozzy Osbourne been battling Parkinson’s since 2003

Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease became public knowledge last month after the former Black Sabbath vocalist’s appearance on Good Morning America. And this week, it emerged that Ozzy was first diagnosed back in 2003.

Dave Grohl says a new Foo Fighters album is in the can

This year marks Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary – and it might just be possible that we’ll see a new album from them. Why? Well, this week Dave Grohl admitted that a new record was “finished.” Hopefully it’ll be out sooner rather than later.

Late Cynic drummer Sean Reinert has organ donor wishes denied

The husband of late Cynic and Death drummer Sean Reinert claimed this week that authorities in the US had refused to allow the musician’s organs to be donated because of his sexuality. Tim said: “The government would rather let people waiting for a transplant die than give them one of Sean’s organs. As his husband it makes me sick to my stomach and incredibly angry.”

Brian May thanks fans for support after Australian video ambush

Queen guitarist Brian May issued a statement after a cameraman got in his face when the band touched down in Brisbane earlier this week. May wasn’t happy with the attention he received and moved to explain why he was upset.

Find all the big news stories from February 3 – 8 below

Ian Anderson, Ivan L. Moody, Dave Mustaine (Image credit: Press Materials)

Check out Leprous’ drum video for The Sky Is Red

Norwegian proggers Leprous launch drum playthrough video ahead of European tour.

Code Orange release video for new track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole

Code Orange have released a new video for second track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole taken off their forthcoming LP Underneath.

Five Finger Death Punch drop lyric video for new track Living The Dream

Watch 5FDP’s lyric video for Living The Dream, the third single taken from their forthcoming album F8.

Lamb Of God release video for new single Checkmate

Watch Lamb Of God’s video for Checkmate – their first new music in five years – taken from forthcoming self-titled album.

The Rolling Stones announce 2020 North American tour

The Rolling Stones will play 15 shows on the No Filter North American tour

Ian Anderson on reuniting Jethro Tull: “it’s a tricky one”

Ian Anderson says he’s always felt awkward at the prospect of a Jethro Tull reunion

Steve Hackett to publish autobiography

A Genesis In My Bed by Steve Hackett will be published in July

(Image credit: Josh Cheuse/Press)

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson: I didn’t snub Jimmy Page

Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson denies telling Jimmy Page he didn’t want to write with him.

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man finally unmasked

Identity of Slipknot’s mystery percussionist confirmed… in a cave in Slovenia

Soundgarden learned of Chris Cornell death via Facebook

Soundgarden reveal they saw the news of singer’s suicide online, as dispute with widow escalates.

Guns N’ Roses announce North American tour

Guns N’ Roses will play 19 stadium shows across North America this summer – kicking off on Independence Day.

Music world pays tribute to Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello pay tribute to influential Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill, who has died at 64.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is “100% free of cancer”

Megadeth leader reveals he had to undergo 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions after he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

