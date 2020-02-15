[here-are-the-14-biggest-news-stories-of-the-week]

Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrate Oscar success



Rocketman may have been overlooked in many of this year’s Oscar categories, but Elton John and Bernie Taupin were celebrating after (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again won the Best Original Song award. And Elton even played the track on the night.

Voyager just miss out on representing Australia at Eurovision 2020



Yes, you read that right – Voyager could have been on stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest representing Australia in Rotterdam. Sadly, Danny Estrin and co didn’t quite make it. Still, they were given a mention on national television. Maybe next year?

A petition has been started to get AC/DC to play the Super Bowl



The Super Bowl half-time show hasn’t really rocked in recent years, with the NFL choosing mainstream artists to play rather than something a little heavier. Now a petition has been started to try and have AC/DC play – and it’s a campaign that’s been backed by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

Corey Taylor: I’ve come so close to walking away from Slipknot



Reflecting on his career earlier this week, Corey Taylor revealed there had been moments when he had considered quitting Slipknot – but was glad that he had stayed with the Iowa heavyweights.

Budgie’s Burke Shelley refuses surgery for life-threatening condition



Budgie’s Burke Shelley said that he’s decided to turn down surgery for an aortic aneurysm as he fears having an operation could result in spinal damage, which could leave him in a wheelchair.

Black metal fan pleads guilty to church burning charges



After he was arrested in connection with fires at three historically African-American churches in Louisiana last year, black metal fan Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Matthews said he had started the fires to help raise his profile as a musician.

Black Sabbath debut: Woman from cover finally identified 50 years on



This week saw Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album celebrate its 50th anniversary. And while we were all listening to the album again to mark the occasion, the mystery woman who appeared on the iconic cover art came forward for the first time.

Pearl Jam (Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Pearl Jam share their new single through the power of the moon



Pearl Jam’s new single Superblood Wolfmoon will be officially unveiled next week. Bu those keen to get a first taste of the new material should ready their phone and aim for the moon.

Joey Kramer rejoins Aerosmith in Las Vegas



After the much-publicised legal spat in January over his place in the band, drummer Joey Kramer rejoined his Aerosmith bandmates at their Las Vegas show on Monday evening.

Mike Portnoy pay tribute to Rush’s Neil Peart… on a tiny drum kit for charity



Mike Portnoy paid tribute to late Rush great Neil Peart by bashing his way through a selection of Rush classics on a tiny drum kit. The kit is now being auctioned, with the money raised going to brain cancer research.

Ozzy Osbourne been battling Parkinson’s since 2003



Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease became public knowledge last month after the former Black Sabbath vocalist’s appearance on Good Morning America. And this week, it emerged that Ozzy was first diagnosed back in 2003.

Dave Grohl says a new Foo Fighters album is in the can



This year marks Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary – and it might just be possible that we’ll see a new album from them. Why? Well, this week Dave Grohl admitted that a new record was “finished.” Hopefully it’ll be out sooner rather than later.

Late Cynic drummer Sean Reinert has organ donor wishes denied



The husband of late Cynic and Death drummer Sean Reinert claimed this week that authorities in the US had refused to allow the musician’s organs to be donated because of his sexuality. Tim said: “The government would rather let people waiting for a transplant die than give them one of Sean’s organs. As his husband it makes me sick to my stomach and incredibly angry.”

Brian May thanks fans for support after Australian video ambush



Queen guitarist Brian May issued a statement after a cameraman got in his face when the band touched down in Brisbane earlier this week. May wasn’t happy with the attention he received and moved to explain why he was upset.

Find all the big news stories from February 3 – 8 below

Ian Anderson, Ivan L. Moody, Dave Mustaine (Image credit: Press Materials)

Check out Leprous’ drum video for The Sky Is Red



Norwegian proggers Leprous launch drum playthrough video ahead of European tour.

Code Orange release video for new track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole



Code Orange have released a new video for second track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole taken off their forthcoming LP Underneath.

Five Finger Death Punch drop lyric video for new track Living The Dream



Watch 5FDP’s lyric video for Living The Dream, the third single taken from their forthcoming album F8.

Lamb Of God release video for new single Checkmate



Watch Lamb Of God’s video for Checkmate – their first new music in five years – taken from forthcoming self-titled album.

The Rolling Stones announce 2020 North American tour



The Rolling Stones will play 15 shows on the No Filter North American tour

Ian Anderson on reuniting Jethro Tull: “it’s a tricky one”



Ian Anderson says he’s always felt awkward at the prospect of a Jethro Tull reunion

Steve Hackett to publish autobiography



A Genesis In My Bed by Steve Hackett will be published in July

(Image credit: Josh Cheuse/Press)

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson: I didn’t snub Jimmy Page



Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson denies telling Jimmy Page he didn’t want to write with him.

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man finally unmasked



Identity of Slipknot’s mystery percussionist confirmed… in a cave in Slovenia

Soundgarden learned of Chris Cornell death via Facebook



Soundgarden reveal they saw the news of singer’s suicide online, as dispute with widow escalates.

Guns N’ Roses announce North American tour



Guns N’ Roses will play 19 stadium shows across North America this summer – kicking off on Independence Day.

Music world pays tribute to Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill



Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello pay tribute to influential Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill, who has died at 64.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is “100% free of cancer”



Megadeth leader reveals he had to undergo 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions after he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

Find all the big news stories from January 26 – Feb 1 below

Death and Cynic drummer Sean Reinert dead at 48



It was reported earlier this week that Death and Cynic drummer Sean Reinert had died at the age of 48. Reinert was found unresponsive by a family member who called emergency services. He was taken to hospital but life-saving procedures proved ineffective and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Grammy Award winners announced



The annual Grammy Awards once again threw up the usual list of surprises and baffling presentations, with lightweight Kentucky alt-rockers Cage The Elephant winning the award for Best Rock Album. There was also successes for Tool, Gary Clarke Jr. and a posthumous award for the late Chris Cornell.

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin dead at 53



Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin died at the start of the week, with the news confirmed by his bandmates on social media. Tributes from the world of rock and metal have poured in since, with COC adding to the tributes on Thursday.

Metallica’s James Hetfield returns to public life after rehab stint



Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield made his return to public life in Los Angeles on Thursday, when he attended the opening reception of his Reclaimed Rust car exhibition. The event not only has 10 of his classic cars, but also features Metallica memorabilia, including some of Hetfield’s instruments.

Slipknot’s Clown talks unreleased Look Outside Your Window material



Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said band were looking to release the material they recorded in 2008 during the All Hope Is Gone sessions “on this album cycle.” He added: “It was scheduled for Christmas. I just quit asking, because I don’t want it to interfere with this. And mainly because of what it is. It needs its own space.”

Nine-year-old drummer slays Queens Of The Stone Age classic



When nine-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell uploaded a video showing her playing along to Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows, no one expected it to go viral. But it did… catching the attention of Josh Home and co. in the process.

UK government cuts business rates to help grassroots music venues



A 50% reduction in rates across England and Wales will help support small and medium-sized venues after spate of closures over the course of the last decade – with hopes a similar move can be put in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

My Chemical Romance (Image credit: My Chemical Romance)

My Chemical Romance announce North American tour



The week began with news that My Chemical Romance had announced a third UK show for later this year – and they followed that with news of a North American tour, which was delivered through a spellbinding and lavish short film.

Def Leppard detail The Early Years box set



Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott teased the release of The Early Years box set in December, but this week, the full details were officially announced – and it’s going to be packed with classic cuts, rarities and live tracks.

Fleetwood Mac rule out Lindsey Buckingham return



Mick Fleetwood reported that Fleetwood Mac were committed to moving forward with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell – and that means there’s no room for a possible return for Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired from the group in early 2018.

Dave Mustaine’s daughter Electra joins Megadeth onstage in Paris



Electra Mustaine celebrated her 22nd birthday in style by joining her father Dave Mustaine on stage during Megadeth’s set in Paris on Tuesday night to duet on À Tout Le Monde.

Ozzy Osbourne: I’m not worried about death



Ozzy Osbourne said he worried more about dying when he was younger in a new interview this week, and added: “I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release Live At The Roundhouse



After a series of dazzling live shows, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets are poised to released their first live album and Blu-ray – and it’ll be out before they hit there road across the UK and Europe.

Find all the big news stories from January 20 – 25 below

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer, Ozzy Osbourne and Slash (Image credit: Chris Tuite/WireImage, Sergei BobylevTASS, Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA/Universal Images Group – Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s battle



Ozzy Osbourne revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease earlier this week during an interview with Good Morning America. His wife and manager Sharon Osbourne later said there had been an “outpouring of love” for her husband since the news broke, with Ozzy then thanking fans for their support.

My Chemical Romance confirm UK return



After they teased an announcement earlier this month, My Chemical Romance confirmed this week that they’ll be coming back to the UK later this year.

Ray Burton, the father of Metallica legend Cliff Burton, dies



Metallica confirmed the news that Ray Burton, the father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton had died at the age of 94. The band said in a statement: “In honour of him, and the kind of man he was, we want to truly celebrate the 94 years of life Ray gave everyone, knowing in certainty that a glint of his light, wisdom and energy will always be with us all wherever we go. We love you Ray. Rest in peace.”

Queen become first British band to feature on an official UK coin



Earlier this week, the Royal Mint unveiled a collection of Queen-branded coins – making them the first UK group to be celebrated on an official coin. Drummer Roger Taylor said: “Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent.”

Roger Waters reveals the This Is Not A Drill tour



Former Pink Floyd man Roger Waters will head out on a 31-date North American tour later this year – and marked the news with a video interview.

Is the new AC/DC album about to be released?



Well according to Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire, that’s exactly what’s about to happen. He reported that AC/DC were planning on releasing a new studio album in “February or March” and back that up with a tour. However, it should be pointed out there has been no official word from the rock giants.

Petition to have Rush’s Neil Peart honoured at Lakeside Park



Following Neil Peart’s death earlier this month, one fan started a petition to have a plaque or statue dedicated to the Rush drummer placed at Lakeside Park – the location the band made famous on their 1975 album Caress Of Steel.

Yes (Image credit: Gottlieb Bros)

Yes to tour with Alan Parsons Live Project



Yes announced this week that they would head out on the road with Alan Parson’s Project prior to their Cruise To The Edge festival for a number of live shows.

Rammstein finally reveal North American tour dates



After a series of seemingly never-ending teasers over the course of the last week, Rammstein finally confirmed the dates and cities they’ll perform in later this year across North America… and it’s going to be massive!

Joey Kramer files lawsuit against his Aerosmith bandmates



Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer claimed he is being excluded from playing with the band at this weekend’s Grammy Awards and subsequently filed a lawsuit against his bandmates. However, a judge later denied the drummer’s breach of contract claims, leaving Kramer out in the cold.

Corey Taylor on why he quit social media



The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman spoke about his decision to walk away from social media six months ago and reported he doesn’t miss it at all. “It brings out the worst in people,” he said. “It is social mania. It’s ridiculous.”

Pearl Jam return with new single from Gigaton



Pearl Jam launched their new single Dance Of The Clairvoyants this week – the first taste of material from their upcoming studio album Gigaton. In the days since release, its style has divided opinion among fans.

Slash talks about new Guns N’ Roses album



We’re still waiting for official confirmation as to when we can expect the new Guns N’ Roses album, but this week Slash gave a small insight into how things are progressing, saying: “There’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Genesis sighting in New York sparks reunion rumours



Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks were spotted at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night watching the hometown Knicks take on the LA Lakers in an NBA showdown. Their appearance sparked rumours of a possible Genesis reunion, but they might simply have been together to celebrate Collins’ birthday which rolls around next week.