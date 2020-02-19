[Here are the attacks in opposition to Messi, Piqué, Xavi & other folks that Barcelona reportedly paid out for]

Image by Neal Simpson – PA Photographs by means of Getty Photos

This is what 1 million euros gets you?

FC Barcelona’s board allegedly compensated a “reputation administration company” termed I3 Ventures to attack their “enemies,” which at times even provided recent players such as Messi and Gerard Piqué, in accordance to Cadena SER.

We will study a portion of those people posts which exploded throughout the controversy bordering #BarçaGate, as some are contacting it now.

I3 reportedly managed 6 Facebook webpages, but two in distinct were the kinds employed most normally to carry out the attacks: Alter Sports and Justicia y Diálogo en el Deporte.

Alter Sports activities writes in English, with an informal style based mostly on world wide web lifestyle, memes, and jokes. In the meantime, Justicia y Diálogo en el Deporte writes in Spanish and with a much more “serious” tone.

They experienced their pet targets, but there was a obvious bent in both internet pages of attacking certain “inconvenient” men and women, and defending the latest board. I will be referencing a Twitter thread I place collectively with screenshots and links and translations in scenario you are intrigued in examining that out.

Let’s get started with this post from Alter Athletics. “The experience you make when the Barça educate leaves you powering for getting a wise ass,” it claims, in common meme manner, in excess of a photograph of Xavi.

Interestingly, this was when he had turned down the Barcelona coaching occupation.

“In daily life, you need to know when to just take your likelihood on the fly and not to hold out for when it is handy and for them to provide it to you with a beer in your hand,” it reads.

Here’s an additional 1 from Change Sporting activities. This a person calls Messi’s spouse, Antonella Rocuzzo, a “wild beast.” Whilst maybe meant as a compliment for defending her son ferociously “like a lioness,” it is still highly inappropriate.

A additional direct attack on Messi arrived from Sport Leaks, an additional web page managed by I3, which appeared to aim on “hidden” deals in the soccer world.

This one alleges Messi was “destabilizing the board” by refusing to indication a contract renewal, all in trade for cash to fund a theme park in China from businessman Jaume Roures.

Rouras was apparently viewed as these an insidious enemy that an total site was dedicated to him: Jaume un Movie de Terror.

Speaking of pet targets, Change Sports actually hated Pep Guardiola it appears to be. They often took shots at the Manchester Metropolis manager.

Justicia also seemingly hated Pep, and they also took a shot at Gerard Piqué:

But Justicia tended to focus most of course on people today who would operate for president to swap Josep Maria Bartomeu, namely Víctor Font, Joan Laporta, and Agustí Benedito.

They often accused them, and also nearby media and organizations, of remaining Catalan separatists who preferred Barcelona to give into “illogical” requires from Catalan nationalists. They tended to portray Bartomeu as the voice of motive refusing to “over politicize” the club.

The protection of Bartomeu from these pages is much more than a minimal suspicious. While it’s attainable, of system, for a regular human being to truly defend Bartomeu, it’s really hard to consider a usual user earning posts reminding folks Bartomeu spoke out in favor of women’s rights or praising him for his potential to stay everyday living with humor. These are things no a person was seriously chatting about, but you can envision a PR firm doing for the sake of his image.

Barcelona do not deny having to pay I3, but say they hardly ever paid out for them to develop any articles. The club suggests that as shortly as they identified out I3 was powering these web pages, they severed ties with the firm.