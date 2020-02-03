Here are the crappy, expensive Super Bowl ads for 2020 that make me die

In order to have good news for me and terrible news for you, I was given PEDESTRIAN.TV’s annual Super Bowl advertising mirror. Have I compiled all the ads here? Shit, no, there are so many! It would be a waste of our time if I sit here and pick up every short, most of which concern brands that you can’t even buy here. Instead, consider this curated selection of things I saw when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a sport that I only marginally understand.

First, a mortgage ad that focuses on the idea of ​​unnecessary and life-changing strains? Now I am the first to admit that I lack the intellectual strength to be an advertising professional, but it seems silly to me! In a few years, the next great American body horror writer will ask a question about her inspiration. while making fun of something Gaspar Noé or John CarpenterYou will really think about it Jason Momoa in this weird rocket mortgage ad.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2ERWFMLptw (/ embed)

Audi thought it was right for reasons unknown to me Maisie Williams sing the frozen hit Let It Go while bouncing around in one of their new electric models. I am not sure which of the suspects is: The lip synchronization is a little wrong or the concept of saving the world from the climate catastrophe by buying a luxury SUV. Anyway!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvEAklsAAts (/ embed)

On the topic of electric SUVs, we have an ad for the new petrol-free Hummer. Did you know that the new spokesman for the car Lebron Jamesdrove a lobster during its last school year? His mother borrowed $ 50,000 for this. The ad itself probably cost twenty times as much.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ecaOb8iNnQ (/ embed)

If Daniel Craig I no longer want to be associated with James Bond, I volunteer – even if it means being contractually obliged to drink Heineken.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXUJY78RMRQ (/ embed)

I wouldn’t say I absolutely respect brands joking about literally sticking their heads up their asses, but the new location for Reese’s Take 5 bar, which looks like an illegal picnic, is hardly the worst on this one List.

Conversely, I have no respect for someone who dips their pizza in hommus. What the hell is wrong with you

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIUBhdLr1Hc (/ embed)

It also looks like Sabra Dips Canada (Canada!?) Has disabled their YouTube comments as a result of this comment. This makes sense given the type of bile that an average internet user, who appreciates it very much, would trigger in this comment section.

Use this opportunity for Google if you are listed in the “Celebrities are looking for a car” category Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, and John Krasinski are actually from Boston.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 (/ embed)

Fuck it all: Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a The Shining parody. Why not.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEL3K3SdXM8 (/ embed)

High-end cars abound in this list, and Genesis – a brand with a vanishingly low presence in Australia – was the one that was able to foresee a sack of cash Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Come and see how Teigen does something, stay true to the legend to talk about his win at Sexiest Man Alive and the playful hint that it is superior to the transfer of wealth between generations to godless amounts of new money hoard.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTcXkxbukuk (/ embed)

I know I’m making some money looking at something like a lighthearted look at some commercials, but consider the following: The Hollywood Reporter states that 30-second ad serving during the 2020 Super Bowl show is $ 5.6 million ( $ 8.6 million). So it’s not unfair to consider the financial forces that triggered these ads. With that in mind, Heinz did a pretty good job getting two minutes of advertising time out of thirty-second place. If my appearance as James Bond 2 doesn’t work, I like to go for a burger in the sci-fi villain cave that is shown in the top right.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXw4sQJINgo (/ embed)

When talking about the redistribution of wealth, keep in mind that this isn’t quite the Super Bowl and the main democratic candidate with the big boom Bernie Sanders.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OT2vHQuWZzw (/ embed)

I assume that I will have further radicalized myself towards the entire advertising industry by next year.