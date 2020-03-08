Here comes the sun...on Sunday! - Katerina

March 7, 2020 6:01 PM

Katerina Chryssafis

Posted: March 7, 2020 6:01 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a gloomy day across the Inland Northwest. Many areas saw rain, as well as light snow with mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT’S FORECAST: Happy Saturday! We’re currently seeing gloomy skies and rain in the forecast for today into tonight. We’re also seeing some light snow mainly in the mountains, but most of it shouldn’t stick. Still advise to take things slow out on the passes. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/0nVXkC6Pzo

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 7, 2020

If all this gloom has you feeling down, there is a light at the end of the tunnel…actually wait, that’s sunshine! Temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40’s and 50’s with mostly sunny skies.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST: We have mostly sunny skies in store for our Sunday! Temps will reach the 40’s and 50’s across the region. Expect temps to get even warmer as we head into our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/45kHSERpRm

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 7, 2020

To top it all off, it looks like that sunshine is going to stick around for the beginning of your work week.

7-DAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies to start off your week along with 50 degree temps! We’ll have dry conditions up until Friday, with another chance for light rain and snow in the forecast. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/7a5AjoW6rh

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 7, 2020

55 degrees on Thursday? Not too shabby. Enjoy it while it lasts, because Friday another storm system rolls in. It looks like we could see rain and even some snow in the forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.