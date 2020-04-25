Here is a thermal camera that measures the temp., Reveals violations of social distance – tech

Until now, there were thermal cameras that helped to measure people’s body temperature and determine whether they had Covid-19 symptoms or not. Now Vehant Technologies has developed a thermal camera called FebriEye that not only measures body temperature, but also detects a face mask and breach of social distance. The camera system also rings the alarm in case of any deviations.

According to an IANS report, the camera can be used at event entrances, airports, metro stations, manufacturing facilities, buildings, hotels, shopping malls, shopping malls and societies closed during Covid-19 expansion.

“Using advanced face detection technique, it detects face temperature for more accurate measurement and generates an alert when it detects high temperature,” Cherukumalli Rao, General Manager (Sales), Vehant Technologies, told IANS.

The report states that the FebriEye face mask recognition feature uses visible stream from the camera in combination with “AI techniques” to detect and generate alerts for people who do not wear face masks. The user interface allows you to monitor and view alerts generated by the system.

Rao said that this feature not only flags people for not following the minimum acceptable social distance guidelines, but also warns administrative authorities to take appropriate action.

Responding to a tweet from the company on Saturday, Telangana Minister of Industry and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao asked Secretary-General Jayesh Ranjan to consider innovation.

Asking the company to send him a presentation, the official said it could be useful after malls, factories and offices reopen.

