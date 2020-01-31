Here is an explainer about what to smoke in Canberra and where

So grass is no longer illegal in Canberra. As of today, a new marijuana law has entered into force that was passed by the ACT Parliament in September, and there is a very confusing set of new parameters that bonglords can use to navigate the country’s capital.

So what’s the long and short of everything? Here’s a quick explanation.

First of all, they excitedly charge the car with snacks and Godspeed You! Black Emperor records that will arrive in Canberra this weekend as if it were suddenly Lake Burley Spliffin. You may want to consider unpacking. Weeds are literally not “legal”. There are no weed pharmacies in town, you can’t buy melt-in-the-mouth groceries in a tastefully decorated store, or a FreeChoice tobacco shop suddenly stop feeling the need to call their selection of alien skull bongs “hookahs”.

However, the new legislation eliminates any criminal or financial sanctions for individually owning small amounts of weeds and growing a small amount of weed plants for personal use.

As of today, owning and using up to 50 grams of weeds per person will no longer result in criminal charges or fines. Similarly, people (who are not hydroponic) who grow up to four plants per household, up to a maximum of two per person over 18 years of age, are not punished or punished.

So it is not legalization as such, but rather decriminalization or, perhaps more aptly, a refusal of the authorities to prosecute low-level cases.

The use of weeds outside the home is also prohibited, and people are only allowed to use the weeds that they grow themselves.

It is crucial that the supply of cannabis continues to be a criminal offense under the new laws. And here it gets really cloudy.

It is punishable to give, sell or share plants or seeds. This means that the territorial law prohibits the sale of marijuana – be it dried, vegetable, or in seed form. While you can legally grow a plant in your own home, it is illegal to buy seeds for growing.

“Offering” also includes all forms of sharing, which strangely means that the simple act of adopting a joint remains a crime in Canberra.

Punters are also obviously unable to take weeds that they have grown themselves in NSW, where state law strictly prohibits possession.

The new territorial laws also conflict with the federal law, which classifies marijuana as a controlled substance. It is currently unclear whether the federal government will intervene in the area business or whether the federal authorities are directed to pursue low-level marijuana ownership cases in the ACT. A particularly difficult situation since the ACT police come under the supervision of the Australian federal police.

But that’s the bottom line: In Canberra, you can now smoke weeds from a plant that you have grown at home without fear of a criminal penalty. But there’s no way to get the facility without committing a crime, and you can’t share it with anyone or take it out of the house.

Still, it’s definitely nothing.

Image:

Getty Images / Marc Piscotty