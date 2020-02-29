here-is-how-to-audition-for-selena-gomez’s-initial-scarce-magnificence-marketing-campaign!

Selena Gomez is supplying followers a prospect to be in her very first marketing campaign for her Exceptional Magnificence line!

The “Lose You To Appreciate Me” singer took to the brand’s Instagram on Thursday (February 27) to give extra information.

“Our initial #WeAreRare local community simply call is open up and we’re psyched to develop this neighborhood collectively!” she captioned the video beneath. “It’s all about celebrating what makes you, you and we would like your voice to be a component of the tale. Simply inform us what helps make you exceptional at RareBeauty.com and you could be featured in our #WeAreRare marketing campaign which will be shot in Los Angeles. You are going to also be one of the very first to attempt Rare Natural beauty items, and most importantly, meet up with new close friends and be part of our Scarce Natural beauty local community. Submissions are open up till 3/one at 11: 59PM EST. #sephora #sephorainjcp.”

She added on Saturday, “One working day remaining to submit your scarce tale on RareBeauty.com for the chance to be highlighted in our future #WeAreRare campaign! We’ll be selecting individuals to fly out to Los Angeles (all expenses paid out) to share your story in our impending marketing campaign, be just one of the very first to try Exceptional Elegance products, and most importantly satisfy new pals. We’re prioritizing your story earlier mentioned all else – share your tale at RareBeauty.com! Submissions open right until three/1 at 11: 59PM EST. #sephora #sephorainjcp.”

Go enter now!

If you haven’t nevertheless, be absolutely sure to listen to Selena Gomez‘s new dreamy remix of “Rare,” as very well as her new song “Feel Me.”

