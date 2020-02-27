[here-is-in-which-on-the-london-underground-eastenders’-walford-east-station-would-be]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Recognizefor details of your facts defense legal rights Invalid Email

Walford is our favorite borough in London , even if it can be not specifically genuine.

EastEnders viewers routinely see characters in spectacular scenes outside the house Walford East Tube station, which was initially proven on air again in 1996.

And inside of the site appears to be like particularly like an genuine London Underground station with ticket equipment, ticket obstacles and actions foremost up to the system region.

In which is Walford East on the London Underground

Station personnel can also be noticed in scenes at Walford East and some storylines have been filmed on legitimate tube trains.

Sadly the station has never appeared on an formal London Underground tube map because it is fictional.

But Walford East in East London does have a place of where by it would put on a map if it was a authentic station.

The imaginary stop is in between Bow Road and West Ham on the Hammersmith and Metropolis and District traces. It usually takes the location of Bromley-by-Bow station, which would vanish as Walford East takes its put.

This means Albert Sq. people in postcode E20 have rapid backlinks across the town all the way to West London as the District Line travels concerning Upminster and Ealing Broadway , Richmond and Wimbledon .

We can just see Jack Branning and Denise Fox now getting the tube from Walford East down to Hammersmith for a show at the Apollo.

EastEnders airs each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday on BBC One